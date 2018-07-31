Orioles manager Buck Showalter sat in the visitors’ dugout before Tuesday night’s game against the Yankees, a matchup of sellers and buyers a few hours after the trade deadline.

“I’d trade places with them tonight, being in the middle of a pennant race and looking like you’re going to the playoffs, but who knows?” Showalter said. “Maybe in a couple of years from now, you might feel the other way.”

Earlier Tuesday, the Orioles traded starter Kevin Gausman and reliever Darren O’Day to the Braves for four prospects, highlighted by infielder Jean Carlos Encarnacion, Atlanta’s 14th-ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline. Baltimore also dealt second baseman Jonathan Schoop to the Brewers for second baseman Jonathan Villar and two prospects. On July 18, the Orioles sent their best player, star infielder Manny Machado, to the Dodgers for five prospects.

“It’s something you know is coming more than likely,” Showalter said. “I think in a lot of ways, you’re glad it’s come and gone. Everyone can kind of settle in the mode we need to be in the rest of the year.”

The Yankees and Orioles made their own deal July 24, when standout lefthanded reliever Zach Britton went to the Yankees for pitching prospects Dillon Tate, Cody Carroll and Josh Rogers.

The Orioles entered Tuesday with a record of 32-74, 42 games behind the Red Sox in the American League East. The Yankees were 67-37, six games behind Boston. But Showalter is remaining positive, saying in the long run, his team may be getting the better end of the deals.

Britton had three straight seasons (2014-16) with an ERA below 2.00, including 0.54 in 2016, and he adds more depth to what already was considered one of the best bullpens in baseball. Showalter, who met with Britton quickly before the game, said he believes he could be a key piece in a potential postseason run by the Yankees.

“They’re lucky to have him,” Showalter said. “He’s one of the best in the game. Once he settles in, gets it going, they’re going to have a lot of fun with him.”

Showalter is in his ninth season with the Orioles and his 20th as a major-league manager. He has been through years in which his team aggressively sought players at the trade deadline and others when they unloaded talent.

“We control it, it’s kind of self-inflicted,” Showalter said. “If we played better, we wouldn’t have to do this, so I look at it as certain accountability for that. If we played better, we wouldn’t be having to make those deals that the club had to make today.”

But in a miserable season, one of the Orioles’ few bright spots has been their play against the Yankees. Baltimore entered Tuesday 5-5 against them.

Showalter is excited to see how the youthful additions will perform. “Without a doubt,” he said, “it’s going to be a lot of fun.”