ANAHEIM, Calif. – With their already depleted outfield taking yet another hit Wednesday with the addition of Clint Frazier to the injured list, the Yankees traded for some much-needed outfield help Thursday, acquiring veteran Cameron Maybin from the Indians, a source confirmed.

The YES Network initially reported the deal, the specifics of which were not yet clear, though the price tag for the 32-year-old Maybin, who was in the minors with the Indians at Triple-A Columbus where he was hitting .216 with a .663 OPS, was undoubtedly low.

Still, the Yankees, who currently have outfielders Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Clint Frazier on the IL and are down to Brett Gardner, Mike Tauchman and utility player Tyler Wade, a natural infielder, available as outfielders, are in desperation mode.

And Maybin, who has logged 12 seasons in the big leagues, has only played in the outfield and at all three positions.

In his career Maybin, a first-round pick of the Tigers (10th overall) in the 2005 draft who made his major-league debut at the Stadium against the Yankees Aug. 17, 2007, has a .254/.322/.368 slash line with 60 homers, 168 doubles, 33 triples and 315 RBIs.

“He’s not the answer,” one opposing team talent evaluator said. “But he’s what’s available this time of year.”

And the Yankees, who returned Gary Sanchez from the IL Wednesday only to add Frazier later in the night to keep the number of players there at 13, had to do something.