After the Yankees completed their AL Division Series sweep of the Twins on Monday night, outfielder Cameron Maybin posted a Tweet that seemed to make fun of Minnesota’s Uber driver/pitcher Randy Dobnak.

“I’d rate this series a 4.99/5” Maybin posted – and then deleted – on Twitter.

Dobnak became a feel-good story before Game 2 of the ALDS because of his unique background working as an Uber driver while he was a minor leaguer with the Twins.

Dobnak was hit hard in Game 2 at Yankee Stadium and was the subject of “Uber” chants from Yankees fans, which produced some (probably false click-bait) outrage from certain segments of the media.

Dobnak, whose Twitter bio says he has a 4.99 driver rating on Uber, said he didn’t have any issue with the chants and was more upset with his performance.

Twins fans tried to chant back at some Yankees during Monday’s series finale at Target Field, chanting “overrated” at Aaron Judge and chanting “Chapman” as Aroldis Chapman pitched in the eighth inning.

They’ll have to wait 'til next year to jab at Maybin, who homered in the ninth inning of the Yankees’ 5-1 win.

Dobnak responded to Maybin on Twitter: “Hmu [hit me up] if you need a ride dawg.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Maybin then Tweeted – and later deleted – an apology.

“Deleted the tweet because that was wack. Ain’t no bad will to my guy @Dobnak_ and I respect his hustle that we all do ... each and every day to make ends meet. No distractions. Staying focused on the next series on the #ChaseTo28.”