BOSTON – The Yankees would have preferred Cameron Maybin get at least another couple of minor league rehab games under his belt before bringing him back from the injured list.

But when Brett Gardner went to the IL Thursday with inflammation in his left knee, the club, still not trusting that Clint Frazier has fixed his fielding issues, planned to activate Maybin in advance of Friday night’s game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Maybin, who played with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Thursday afternoon in Columbus and traveled with the team that night to Louisville, was slated to fly to Boston Friday, according to a source. The Yankees as of late Friday morning had not yet made the news official.

Frazier, though remaining a trade chip, has seen his value decline among opposing club talent evaluators for a variety of reasons, including his fielding difficulties.

The 32-year-old Maybin, who performed well for the Yankees after being acquired April 25 from the Indians for cash considerations, went to the IL June 22 with a left calf strain. Maybin went 6-for-13 with a homer and two doubles in three games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. And though he had yet to play a full nine innings, which the Yankees had ultimately wanted him to do, Gardner’s injury accelerated the clock. The Yankees played with just three outfielders in Thursday night’s 19-3 loss to the Red Sox, with third baseman Gio Urshela serving as the emergency outfielder. Urshela actually saw time in left in the eighth inning of the blowout loss and recorded two outs.

Maybin, hitting .216 with a .663 OPS for the Indians’ Triple-A Columbus affiliate at the time of the trade, hit .314 with an .891 OPS with five homers and 14 RBIs in 42 games with the Yankees before getting hurt.