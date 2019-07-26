TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
83° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballYankees

Cameron Maybin expected to be activated by Yankees, source says

Yankees leftfielder Cameron Maybin looks on against the

Yankees leftfielder Cameron Maybin looks on against the Astros at Yankee Stadium on June 20, 2019. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

BOSTON – The Yankees would have preferred Cameron Maybin get at least another couple of minor league rehab games under his belt before bringing him back from the injured list.  

But when Brett Gardner went to the IL Thursday with inflammation in his left knee, the club, still not trusting that Clint Frazier has fixed his fielding issues, planned to activate Maybin in advance of Friday night’s game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Maybin, who played with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Thursday afternoon in Columbus and traveled with the team that night to Louisville, was slated to fly to Boston Friday, according to a source. The Yankees as of late Friday morning had not yet made the news official.

Frazier, though remaining a trade chip, has seen his value decline among opposing club talent evaluators for a variety of reasons, including his fielding difficulties.

The 32-year-old Maybin, who performed well for the Yankees after being acquired April 25 from the Indians for cash considerations, went to the IL June 22 with a left calf strain. Maybin went 6-for-13 with a homer and two doubles in three games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. And though he had yet to play a full nine innings, which the Yankees had ultimately wanted him to do, Gardner’s injury accelerated the clock. The Yankees played with just three outfielders in Thursday night’s 19-3 loss to the Red Sox, with third baseman Gio Urshela serving as the emergency outfielder. Urshela actually saw time in left in the eighth inning of the blowout loss and recorded two outs.

Maybin, hitting .216 with a .663 OPS for the Indians’ Triple-A Columbus affiliate at the time of the trade, hit .314 with an .891 OPS with five homers and 14 RBIs in 42 games with the Yankees before getting hurt. 

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Giants wide receiver Corey Coleman makes a one-handed Giants receiver Coleman tears ACL
7/25/19: Bogaerts powers Sox to 19-3 win over Recap: Red Sox 19, Yankees 3
Islip's Chris Wade, in the red shorts, won LI's Wade wins at PFL 5 to secure playoff berth
Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka pitches against the Lennon: Tanaka added fuel to Yankees' fire
Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka rubs the ball before Tanaka allows 12 runs, Yanks lose by 16 to Red Sox 
Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks with the media Warner: Manning's record could hurt HOF chance
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search