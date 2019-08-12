Cameron Maybin had been a part of the Yankees’ home-run parade in their 8-5 victory over Baltimore in the opener of their day-night doubleheader Monday at the Stadium. Then he started spreading the news in a tweet:

“A great Game 1 win for the boys today, but a more important win off the field as my mom, Nae Nae, is officially in remission from her breast cancer diagnosis. Thank you to everyone who has sent their love and support for #NaeNaeStrong. Now let’s get after it for Game 2 tonight!”

The Yankees indeed got after it and won Game 2, too. They claimed an 11-8 victory. Afterward, Maybin gave thanks for his mom’s victory. He actually found out the Nae Nae news about a week ago.

“I’m thankful, man,” Maybin said. “God is good. She’s a fighter . . .

“My mom inspires me regardless. She’s just that type of woman. So watching her go through what she’s been going through is nothing short of . . . [It] really just shows how strong she’s always been. She did nothing but have a smile on her face every day through treatment. Every day I talk to her, she’s in a good mood and just thankful for God’s good grace.

“I’m thankful to have a mother like that.”

He made the diagnosis public in May. It had come a few months earlier.

“I mean, it was shocking,” Maybin said. “But life happens and you’ve just got to keep the faith and continue to move forward . . .She’ll be in remission for a little bit. But she’s doing well.”

So is he.

The Yankees sent a reported $25,000 to Cleveland in order to acquire Maybin back on April 25, thereby plucking the 32-year-old journeyman out of the Indians’ Triple-A outpost in Columbus, Ohio. It turned out to be a steal for an injury-plagued team that needed the help.

Maybin owns a slash line of .312/.387/.529 with 13 doubles, eight homers, 24 RBIs and seven steals across 56 games. He started in rightfield in Game 1 and hit a solo shot in the sixth for his lone hit of the day/night in seven at-bats. He started in left in Game 2 and caught the final out.

“Gosh, he’s been such a good player for us,” Aaron Boone said. “The flexibility he gives us in the outfield, that quality has been there the whole time. He’s hit for some power. There’s the speed part of his game. And then there’s all the intangibles he brings to the field every day.

“This guy brings an energy. There’s a buy-in to what we’re doing. He’s a presence in our room. We’re lucky to have him. It’s been a lot of fun having him on our team.”

This AL East-leading team is now a season-high 38 games above .500, at 79-41.

“We’re playing for home-field advantage right now,” Maybin said, “so every day is important.”