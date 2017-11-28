Carlos Beltran will interview on Wednesday for the Yankees’ managerial opening, a source confirmed, making him the sixth candidate to be considered for the job.

Beltran, 40, retired after capping his 20-year playing career by winning a World Series championship with the Astros earlier this month. But he played parts of three seasons with the Yankees from 2014 to 2016. While in the Bronx, the future Hall of Famer earned high marks for his leadership.

Beltran has not been shy about his managerial aspirations, and he’s spoken specifically about becoming Joe Girardi’s replacement, telling ESPNDeportes: “I personally think that’s a great job, a position with an incredible impact . . . It’s not every day that there are vacancies available for managing in the major leagues. Just think of this, Joe Girardi was there for 10 years. You never know, there are opportunities that God gives us, and if I get an opportunity, I will not rule it out.”

Neither did general manager Brian Cashman. As recently as last month’s general managers’ meetings in Orlando, Cashman left the door open for discussing the opening with Beltran.

“I think we have a personal and professional relationship, so I know he has aspirations to manage,” Cashman said shortly after Beltran’s retirement.

With the Yankees, Beltran hit .270 with 56 homers and 180 RBIs, all while becoming a mentor to the likes of Aaron Judge, who as recently named American League Rookie of the Year after hitting a rookie-record 52 homers this past season.

“He’s had a great career, someone I respect a great deal,” Cashman said of Beltran. “His time with us was a benefit. That’s a future Hall of Famer there. I am aware of his interest in managing in the future and I’ll leave it at that right now.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It’s unclear how many more candidates the Yankees will interview. The process has moved slowly, a trend that’s expected to continue since theirs is the only managerial vacancy in all of baseball.

The Yankees have already interviewed Girardi’s bench coach, Rob Thomson, Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens, Dodgers third base coach Chris Woodward, one of their own former players, Aaron Boone, and former major league manager Eric Wedge. Only Wedge has previous major league managerial experience, doing stints with the Indians and the Mariners.

The Yankees announced late last month that Girardi, who was in the final year of his contract, would not return to manage the team in 2018.