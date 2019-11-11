SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Josh Bard is out after two years as the Yankees’ bench coach, replaced by Carlos Mendoza, a source confirmed Monday.

Mendoza, who has been with the club 11 years, is highly regarded by the Yankees for a variety of reasons, primarily his attention to detail and fluency in and general acceptance of the analytics that are increasingly driving the organization. Mendoza spent the past two years as the club’s quality control/infield coach.

This is the second significant shakeup to Aaron Boone’s staff since the Yankees' season ended in a six-game loss to the Astros in the ALCS. Pitching coach Larry Rothschild was fired Oct. 28 and replaced last Thursday by Matt Blake, who had been with the Indians. Rothschild has since been hired by the Padres as their pitching coach.