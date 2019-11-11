TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Evening
SEARCH
53° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Carlos Mendoza to replace Josh Bard as Yankees' bench coach, source confirms

Carlos Mendoza on Yankees Photo Day during spring

Carlos Mendoza on Yankees Photo Day during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Feb. 21, 2018. Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Josh Bard is out after two years as the Yankees’ bench coach, replaced by Carlos Mendoza, a source confirmed Monday.

Mendoza, who has been with the club 11 years, is highly regarded by the Yankees for a variety of reasons, primarily his attention to detail and fluency in and general acceptance of the analytics that are increasingly driving the organization. Mendoza spent the past two years as the club’s quality control/infield coach.

This is the second significant shakeup to Aaron Boone’s staff since the Yankees' season ended in a six-game loss to the Astros in the ALCS. Pitching coach Larry Rothschild was fired Oct. 28 and replaced last Thursday by Matt Blake, who had been with the Indians. Rothschild has since been hired by the Padres as their pitching coach.

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Knicks head coach David Fizdale on the sidelines Fizdale doesn't feel the heat from firing report
Brandon Copeland of the Jets reacts during the Copeland encourages Jets to work 10x harder for next win
Rangers center Mika Zibanejad sets up a pass Mika Zibanejad to miss Tuesday's game and beyond
Jets offensive guard Brian Winters, left, sits on Jets lose Winters, Herndon to injuries
Giants running back Saquon Barkley at MetLife Stadium No plans to shut down Saquon, Shurmur says
Brock Nelson of the Islanders reacts after his Isles' Nelson thriving in Trotz's system
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search