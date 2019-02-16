TAMPA, Fla. — There’s the World Series title, an American League Cy Young Award and the considerable number of wins and strikeouts that might earn CC Sabathia a spot in Cooperstown someday.

But on the day the lefthander reaffirmed what he first said in November — that 2019 will be his final big-league season — Sabathia mentioned none of those things in discussing his hopes of a legacy.

“All I ever wanted for people to remember me as is as a good teammate,” he said Saturday.

That, if nothing else, is assured.

Sabathia spoke at a packed news conference in a room filled with club hierarchy — including managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner — coaches and most of his current teammates. That included quite a few position players, such as Aaron Judge, who don’t have to report to camp until Monday.

“It means a lot to me for you guys to be sitting here today,” said Sabathia, flanked by his wife, Amber, and three of the couple’s four children (the eldest, Carsten Charles III, had a high school basketball game back home in New Jersey).

Earlier in the day, Luis Severino, at his own news conference to discuss Friday’s contract extension, called Sabathia “the guy I look up to” in a clubhouse in which he is universally revered.

“He’s always been there for me,” Severino added. “Any time I need advice, I go to CC. He’s like family.”

Tributes from former teammates — and from those outside of baseball, including LeBron James and rapper Fat Joe — poured in.

“I had the pleasure of competing against CC and also with him, and have always considered him one of my favorite teammates,” Derek Jeter said in a statement. “CC embodies what it means to be a professional athlete and has been an incredible ambassador for baseball.”

Two other members of the Yankees’ famed Core Four, which won five titles — the last one coming in 2009, with help from Sabathia — weighed in.

Jorge Posada called him “one of my favorite teammates of all time.” Andy Pettitte, who taught Sabathia his cutter and remains close to him, said: “CC’s will to win and competitive spirit is as good as I’ve seen in anyone I’ve ever pitched with. A great friend and a great teammate — I’m looking forward to seeing him go into the Hall of Fame one day.”

The numbers will get Sabathia some strong consideration, at the very least.

He is 246-153 (.617) with a 3.70 ERA in his career, including 129-80 with a 3.74 ERA in 10 seasons with the Yankees. He ranks 17th on the career strikeout list with 2,986, 98 behind Hall of Famer John Smoltz, who is 16th. Sabathia ranks third among lefthanders, with Randy Johnson (4,875) and Steve Carlton (4,136) leading the way.

Some of Sabathia’s best work as a Yankee came in 2009, his first season in the Bronx after signing a seven-year, $161 million deal as the top free agent on the market that offseason. He went 19-8 with a 3.37 ERA in the regular season and 3-1 with a 1.98 ERA in five postseason starts and was named MVP of the ALCS victory over the Angels.

“He’s special,” general manager Brian Cashman said Saturday morning. “We invested a lot in bringing him here with a lot of competition because people recognized the competitor he is, the person he is . . . When you place those significant bets in free agency, a lot of them don’t work out because of the cost of doing business in free agency. I think CC has done everything and anything he possibly could in terms of leadership and performance to honor that bet.”

Sabathia said his decision was an easy one to reach. “It’s time,” he said, referencing a right knee that has bothered him for years.

He made the decision before his health scare in December, when a blocked artery required an angioplasty procedure.

“My kids are getting older,” he said. “It’s time to be with them.”

But there’s something to be accomplished first.

“Right now I’m just focused on trying to win a championship and have a parade at the end of the year,” he said. “That would be a great way to top this thing off.”