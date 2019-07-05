ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – CC Sabathia will be making one more trip to Cleveland, where his big-league career began nearly 20 years ago, after all.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said on Friday that Sabathia, who announced his intent to retire at season’s end last November, will be honored next week in the city where he spent his first eight seasons.

“We are delighted that CC and his family will join us in Cleveland,” Manfred said in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating his many accomplishments during our All-Star Game festivities.”

Sabathia, a six-time All-Star, including from 2010-12 with the Yankees, said Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who will manage the American League squad, called him a couple of weeks ago and asked the pitcher if he wanted to be involved in some capacity.

“I was like, ‘yeah,’” Sabathia said before Friday night’s game against the Rays. “It was just exciting to have the league think it was cool for me to go. It’s exciting.”

Sabathia, 251-157 with a 3.71 ERA in 19 seasons, spoke fondly of his time in Cleveland on the eve of his June 8 start there, saying it was “a great time for me.”

He was chosen by the Indians in the first round (20th overall) in the 1998 draft and debuted with them as a 20-year-old in 2001. Sabathia went 106-71 with a 3.83 ERA in eight seasons with Cleveland, winning the AL Cy Young in 2007, before being traded to the Brewers at the 2008 deadline. Sabathia signed with the Yankees before the 2009 season.

“It’s cool that it’s in Cleveland,” said Sabathia, whose wife, Amber, gave birth to three of the couple’s four children. “I would have went regardless, but the fact that it is there I think made it easy for everybody to make that decision.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sabathia, who became just the third lefthander to record 3,000 strikeouts in a career earlier this season, said he’ll be on the field during Monday’s Home Run Derby – a favorite event of his over the years – but otherwise isn’t sure what he’ll do.

“I have no idea what it’ll actually be,” Sabathia said. “Alex said maybe an honorary coach or something like that. But just to be around and have MLB want to recognize my career is a cool thing.”

He added later: “It’s amazing. Major League Baseball doesn’t normally do things like this, so to be the guy that their honoring, it feels good. This is awesome.”

