CC Sabathia’s one-year contract with the Yankees for 2018 includes performance bonuses that can earn the lefthander an additional $2 million.

Sabathia can earn $500,000 each for pitching 155, 165, 175 and 185 innings this upcoming season, according to Cot’s Baseball Contracts. The Yankees officially announced last month that Sabathia had signed a one-year contract. A source confirmed to Newsday that would he make $10 million for 2018, but the total could be $12 million if he reaches 185 innings.

Sabathia, 37, went 18-26 with a 4.42 ERA from 2014-16 as he battled right knee issues but had a resurgent season in 2017. He pitched 148 2⁄3 innings last season with a 14-5 record and a 3.69 ERA, his lowest ERA since 2012. Sabathia hasn’t pitched at least 185 innings since 2013, when he reached 211 innings. He also went 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA in four postseason outings in 2017, including Game 7 of the ALCS against the Astros.

Sabathia was an important veteran presence in a young clubhouse last season.

“CC was great,” managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner said after Aaron Boone was introduced as the Yankees’ new manager last month. “Clearly, CC was an incredible leader in the clubhouse. The players really looked up to him. He was the true kind of veteran presence that you need.”

If the Yankees don’t make any additions to the starting rotation, Sabathia will join Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, Sonny Gray and Jordan Montgomery.