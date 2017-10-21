HOUSTON — With a little help from his friends, a wild CC Sabathia was able to keep the Yankees in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night against the Astros — but only for a little while.

Sabathia, who had been 10-0 following Yankees losses this season, only lasted 3 1/3 innings and left trailing 1-0.

It could have been worse, much worse. Aaron Judge robbed Yuli Gurriel of a potential home run with a spectacular leaping catch at the rightfield wall in the second inning and Tommy Kahnle bailed Sabathia out of a sticky situation with a first-pitch double-play ball in the fourth.

Unfortunately for the Yankees, Kahnle allowed three runs in the fifth as the Astros took a 4-0 lead with a World Series berth on the line.

Kahnle had been brilliant in the postseason. In six appearances, the righthander had thrown 10 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts. He had given up two hits, walked two and had a save.

But that was then. That was before Game 7.

Sabathia threw 36 strikes and 29 balls. He was able to keep the Astros off the board until Evan Gattis homered to left leading off the fourth.

“Momentum starts with your starting pitcher, how well they’re throwing and if they’re giving you an opportunity to win the game,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said before the game. “That’s where it always starts for me in this game. I don’t know about the other sports. They talk about hockey, they talk about the goalie in a sense, that’s the guy trying to prevent the [goal], similar to what a pitcher is doing. To me, that’s where it starts.”

The Astros were 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position against Sabathia. Kahnle helped make Houston 0-for-6 when he came in with runners on first and second and one out in the fourth and got George Springer to bang into an inning-ending 6-4-3 double-play ball.

“You never take these opportunities for advantage,” Sabathia said after Game 6. “That’s why it’s special to pitch and play in October.”

Said Girardi: “He’s done it so many times. He’s been there for us so many times. You don’t worry about the situation being too big for him. This is what CC has been doing for a long time. The last 10 or 11 years, he expected to win the big game. It’s nothing new for him.”

But Sabathia, who allowed five hits, walked three and didn’t strike out a batter, failed to give the Yankees enough length. And their vaunted bullpen let them down.

Kahnle allowed a home run to right to Jose Altuve with one out in the fifth to make it 2-0. Even the 6-7 Judge couldn’t get high enough to grab that one.

Later in the inning, former Yankee Brian McCann smacked a two-run double off Kahnle to give Houston a 4-0 advantage.

Chad Green, who threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings in Game 6, was unavailable for Game 7.

Judge performed his acrobatic act in the second inning. Gurriel sent a drive to right and Judge initially hesitated before going back. Judge hit the wall full speed while leaping and somehow caught the ball and held on to it even after his left wrist hit the top of the fence.

Judge is no stranger to home-run thievery in these playoffs. He robbed Cleveland’s Francisco Lindor of a home run in the Yankees’ 1-0 victory in Game 3 of the Division Series at Yankee Stadium.

“I’ve said all along about Aaron Judge, he’s a complete player,” Girardi said after that game. “It’s not just a home run hitter. It’s a guy that runs the bases, that plays very good defense, and that drives in a ton of runs and is extremely productive as a hitter.”