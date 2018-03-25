PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — CC Sabathia got through the morning healthy, the only relevant element of his day.

“It felt good,” Sabathia said, according to The Associated Press, after pitching in a minor-league game Sunday morning in Tampa. “Just trying to get some work in. Just wanted to go out and throw my pitches.”

Sabathia, who is scheduled to pitch Saturday in Toronto in the Yankees’ third game of the season, allowed three earned runs and six hits in six innings. Sabathia, pitching for Double-A Trenton against Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, walked one and struck out seven. He threw 77 pitches, 53 for strikes.

Sabathia made only two starts in Grapefruit League play, posting a 1.50 ERA in six innings.

With one exhibition game remaining Monday night in Atlanta, Sabathia said the club is ready. “Oh, yeah,” he said. “If we’re not, we’ve got to be. Just getting out of here with as little injuries as possible, we’re ready to start the season.”

Drury ready to go

Brandon Drury, forced out of Friday’s game after taking a pitch off his left elbow, is expected to play Monday.

“He actually tried to, as late as last night, tried to get on to the trip here,” Aaron Boone said. “I think he’s going to be fine.”

Boone plans to play his regulars in most of Monday night’s game, if not all of it. Righthander Sonny Gray, who is scheduled to start Sunday in Toronto, will start the exhibition game.

All she wrote

The Yankees finished their Grapefruit League season 17-13 after falling to the Rays, 11-1, on Sunday. Brian Keller, a 39th- round pick of the club in 2016 who ended last season with high Class A Tampa and impressed in his brief time in camp as a non-roster invitee, started and allowed five runs and eight hits, including two homers, in 2 2⁄3 innings. Yankees pitchers allowed six homers.