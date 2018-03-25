TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Afternoon
28° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballYankees

CC Sabathia feels good after pitching six innings in his final tuneup

Sabathia is slated to make his season debut Saturday in Toronto.

New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia delivers

New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia delivers during the second inning of a baseball spring exhibition game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Clearwater, Fla. Photo Credit: AP / Lynne Sladky

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — CC Sabathia got through the morning healthy, the only relevant element of his day.

“It felt good,” Sabathia said, according to The Associated Press, after pitching in a minor-league game Sunday morning in Tampa. “Just trying to get some work in. Just wanted to go out and throw my pitches.”

Sabathia, who is scheduled to pitch Saturday in Toronto in the Yankees’ third game of the season, allowed three earned runs and six hits in six innings. Sabathia, pitching for Double-A Trenton against Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, walked one and struck out seven. He threw 77 pitches, 53 for strikes.

Sabathia made only two starts in Grapefruit League play, posting a 1.50 ERA in six innings.

With one exhibition game remaining Monday night in Atlanta, Sabathia said the club is ready. “Oh, yeah,” he said. “If we’re not, we’ve got to be. Just getting out of here with as little injuries as possible, we’re ready to start the season.”

Drury ready to go

Brandon Drury, forced out of Friday’s game after taking a pitch off his left elbow, is expected to play Monday.

“He actually tried to, as late as last night, tried to get on to the trip here,” Aaron Boone said. “I think he’s going to be fine.”

Boone plans to play his regulars in most of Monday night’s game, if not all of it. Righthander Sonny Gray, who is scheduled to start Sunday in Toronto, will start the exhibition game.

All she wrote

The Yankees finished their Grapefruit League season 17-13 after falling to the Rays, 11-1, on Sunday. Brian Keller, a 39th- round pick of the club in 2016 who ended last season with high Class A Tampa and impressed in his brief time in camp as a non-roster invitee, started and allowed five runs and eight hits, including two homers, in 2 2⁄3 innings. Yankees pitchers allowed six homers.

Newsday

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

New York Sports

Knicks' Trey Burke (23) is fouled as he Burke hits career-high 42, but Knicks fall in OT
Enes Kanter of the Knicks reacts after a Kanter close to hiring agent to chase endorsements
Yankees first baseman Greg Bird looks on during Bird to undergo ankle surgery, miss 6-8 weeks
This Nov. 13, 2017, file photo shows Miami After Jets rescind offer, Suh agrees on deal with Rams
New York Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan speaks Maccagnan says he’s content with No. 3 overall pick
Hofstra University No. 3 Zeke Upshaw surveys the Ex-Hofstra player dies after collapsing in G League game