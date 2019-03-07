CLEARWATER, Fla. – Aaron Boone’s announcement Wednesday that CC Sabathia would start the season on the injured list confirmed what had been fairly obvious from the start of camp.

The veteran lefthander, after an offseason that included yet another procedure on a bothersome right knee as well as angioplasty, began spring training well behind his fellow pitchers and had been brought along at a far slower pace.

“Sounds about right,” Sabathia said Thursday morning of Boone’s stated timetable for his return, in the range of two weeks into the regular season.

Sabathia, who said last November that this season will be his last, threw his second bullpen of the spring Wednesday and will throw his third Saturday. He arrived in camp all but expecting to start the season on the injured list.

“It’s fine,” the 38-year-old Sabathia said. “We’re just trying to build up enough time to have enough [spring] innings to throw. If I have to start on the DL, that’s fine. But the knee’s fine. It’s just a time issue.”

Sabathia said his stuff so far has been good.

“No problems, I’ve felt great,” he said. “It’s not an issue of me being injured, it’s just the time. We have to build up to be able to pitch long enough in a game to help the team so however long it takes.”

Coupled with the news that Luis Severino will start the season on the injured list – the result of rotator cuff inflammation – that means the Yankees will have 2/5 of their rotation on the shelf for Opening Day.

Though free agents such as Dallas Keuchel and Gio Gonzalez can’t be completely ruled out, general manager Brian Cashman has stated his thought as of now is to have internal options like Luis Cessa, Domingo German and Jonathan Loaisiga fill in.

“I’m very comfortable,” Sabathia said. “All three guys came up at various points last year and did a great job so I think we definitely have the guys in here to fill voids of whoever goes down. Knock on wood, it happens a lot during the year so you never know who you’re going to need to start and to have those three guys back there is good.”

Sabathia was 9-7 with a 3.65 ERA in 29 starts last season.