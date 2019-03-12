TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Evening
SEARCH
37° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

CC Sabathia throws BP for Yanks

Lefthander throws 20 pitches as he resumes rehab from knee surgery after undergoing offseason heart procedure.

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @therealarieber
Print

TAMPA, Fla. — CC Sabathia took his first step toward pitching in a spring training game on Tuesday when he threw live batting practice on a back field at Steinbrenner Field.

    Sabathia, 38, is coming back from an offseason heart procedure that slowed his rehab from knee surgery. The Yankees expect Sabathia to begin the season on the injured list. When he’s activated, he will serve a five-game suspension for his part in a September brawl with the Rays.

    Sabathia threw 20 pitches before pitching coach Larry Rothschild, who was calling balls and strikes from behind the mound, bellowed, “That’s it.”

Manager Aaron Boone said Sabathia will throw a simulated game “probably Saturday” before he’s ready to pitch in a spring training game. The Yankees open the season at home against Baltimore on March 28.

“He’s really responded well to everything,” Boone said. “I checked with him right after. How’d the knee feel? Good. All the heart stuff. So he’s doing well. On track.”

One of the candidates to replace Sabathia and the injured Luis Severino in the season-opening rotation is Jonathan Loaisiga, who did not help his case against the Orioles on Tuesday night.

Loaisiga lasted only two innings in his fourth appearance and third start. He was charged with six runs (five earned) and allowed five hits. He walked two and struck out three. Loaisiga’s ERA ballooned to 10.00.

The Orioles scored an unearned run in the first on a throwing error charged to Gary Sanchez on Cedric Mullins’ steal of third base. The throw glanced off Miguel Andujar’s glove and into short leftfield.

Aaron Judge hit his fourth home run for the Yankees, a two-run shot in the bottom of the first. But the Orioles scored five runs in the second with five hits and a walk. The big hit was a three-run double by Austin Hays.

Harper to visit Yanks

Bryce Harper is scheduled to be in the lineup on Wednesday night when the Yankees host the Phillies.

Newsday

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Giants reacts on Source: Giants trade Odell Beckham Jr. to Browns
C.J. Mosley reacts after a defensive stop against Source: C.J. Mosley intends to sign with Jets
Nets guard D'Angelo Russell controls the ball against Nets believe playoffs lie at end of tough road trip
Keith Kinkaid #1 of the Columbus Blue Jackets LI's Kinkaid wonders about his NHL future after trade
Jacob deGrom during a spring training workout on DeGrom optimistic contract can be resolved before season
Defensive back Antoine Bethea #41 of the Arizona Source: Giants agree to deal with Bethea