TAMPA, Fla. — CC Sabathia took his first step toward pitching in a spring training game on Tuesday when he threw live batting practice on a back field at Steinbrenner Field.

Sabathia, 38, is coming back from an offseason heart procedure that slowed his rehab from knee surgery. The Yankees expect Sabathia to begin the season on the injured list. When he’s activated, he will serve a five-game suspension for his part in a September brawl with the Rays.

Sabathia threw 20 pitches before pitching coach Larry Rothschild, who was calling balls and strikes from behind the mound, bellowed, “That’s it.”

Manager Aaron Boone said Sabathia will throw a simulated game “probably Saturday” before he’s ready to pitch in a spring training game. The Yankees open the season at home against Baltimore on March 28.

“He’s really responded well to everything,” Boone said. “I checked with him right after. How’d the knee feel? Good. All the heart stuff. So he’s doing well. On track.”

One of the candidates to replace Sabathia and the injured Luis Severino in the season-opening rotation is Jonathan Loaisiga, who did not help his case against the Orioles on Tuesday night.

Loaisiga lasted only two innings in his fourth appearance and third start. He was charged with six runs (five earned) and allowed five hits. He walked two and struck out three. Loaisiga’s ERA ballooned to 10.00.

The Orioles scored an unearned run in the first on a throwing error charged to Gary Sanchez on Cedric Mullins’ steal of third base. The throw glanced off Miguel Andujar’s glove and into short leftfield.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Aaron Judge hit his fourth home run for the Yankees, a two-run shot in the bottom of the first. But the Orioles scored five runs in the second with five hits and a walk. The big hit was a three-run double by Austin Hays.

Harper to visit Yanks

Bryce Harper is scheduled to be in the lineup on Wednesday night when the Yankees host the Phillies.