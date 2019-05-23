CC Sabathia is heading to the injured list.

The Yankees officially placed the lefthander on the 10-day IL with right knee inflammation Thursday morning. He allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out seven in five innings as he got the win over the Orioles in Baltimore on Wednesday night.

Sabathia, one of 14 Yankees players currently on the IL, went back to New York on Thursday to get a cortisone shot.

“It’s like a shooting pain goes through every time when I land,” Sabathia told reporters Wednesday of his knee, which has bothered him his last few starts and has been an issue dating back to at least 2014. “It makes it hard to finish my pitches.”

Sabathia, 38, began the season on the injured list after undergoing heart surgery during the offseason. He's 3-1 with a 3.48 ERA, 1.258 WHIP and 34 strikeouts over eight starts this season, which he said in February will be his last.

The Yankees conclude their four-game series against the Orioles on Thursday afternoon with a chance to sweep.