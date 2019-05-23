TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Morning
SEARCH
59° Good Morning
SportsBaseballYankees

CC Sabathia heads to 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation

Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia delivers a pitch

Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia delivers a pitch during the second inning of a game against the Orioles on Wednesday in Baltimore. Photo Credit: AP/Nick Wass

By Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com
Print

CC Sabathia is heading to the injured list.

The Yankees officially placed the lefthander on the 10-day IL with right knee inflammation Thursday morning. He allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out seven in five innings as he got the win over the Orioles in Baltimore on Wednesday night.

Sabathia, one of 14 Yankees players currently on the IL, went back to New York on Thursday to get a cortisone shot.

“It’s like a shooting pain goes through every time when I land,” Sabathia told reporters Wednesday of his knee, which has bothered him his last few starts and has been an issue dating back to at least 2014. “It makes it hard to finish my pitches.”

Sabathia, 38, began the season on the injured list after undergoing heart surgery during the offseason. He's 3-1 with a 3.48 ERA, 1.258 WHIP and 34 strikeouts over eight starts this season, which he said in February will be his last.

The Yankees conclude their four-game series against the Orioles on Thursday afternoon with a chance to sweep.

By Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez, left, celebrates his Highlights: Yankees 7, Orioles 5
Rajai Davis of the Mets celebrates his eighth-inning Highlights: Mets 6, Nationals 1
The Yankees' CC Sabathia pitches during the first Lennon: Dealing with knee is familiar process for CC
Rajai Davis of the Mets celebrates his eighth-inning Backup outfielders come up big late as Mets top Nats
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres celebrates his home Yanks have blast against horrible O's, but CC is hurting
Homer caps long, strange trip for Rajai Davis
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search