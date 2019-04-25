ANAHEIM, Calif. – CC Sabathia didn’t get his 3,000th career strikeout Wednesday night but the Yankees got a win.

Anyone who has followed the 38-year-old lefthander’s career knows what was most important to him.

Sabathia didn’t have it in his third start of the season, allowing three home runs and putting his team in a five-run hole through four innings.

But Jonathan Loaisiga held things in check after replacing Sabathia and the offense rallied late in leading the Yankees to their sixth straight win with a dramatic 6-5 victory over the Angels in front of 37,928 at Angel Stadium.

Tyler Wade, who stifled a seventh-inning rally by getting caught with his foot off the bag at second after a highlight reel catch by Mike Trout for an inning-ending double play, sparked the Yankees (14-10) in the ninth. He singled with two outs, stole second and came in on a single by DJ LeMahieu.

Sabathia, who entered the night six strikeouts shy of becoming the 17th pitcher, and third lefthander, to reach 3,000 strikeouts, struck out three over five innings. He allowed five runs (four earned) and six hits. Loaisiga was terrific in relief, throwing three scoreless innings before Aroldis Chapman recorded his fourth save with a scoreless ninth.

The Angels went the “opener” route, starting righty reliever Cam Bedrosian, who pitched as scoreless first. Felix Pena replaced him and allowed two runs (one earned) while striking out eight over five innings.

Sabathia retired the first two batters in the first before Andrelton Simmons cracked a first-pitch fastball to center, the shortstop’s second homer making it 1-0. It was the first homer allowed by Sabathia in three starts.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sabathia picked up his first strikeout in the second, striking out Jonathan Lucroy. He would not strike out another batter until the fifth — getting Mike Trout looking at a cutter — at that point the Yankees were trailing 5-0.

That’s because Simmons launched a full-count slider to left to lead off the fourth inning to make it 2-0 and the 36-pitch inning only got worse from there.

Albert Pujols followed by dumping a single to left, his second of the night. Brian Goodwin bunted and Gary Sanchez, who struck out four times in his return from the injured list, bobbled the ball for an error. Lucroy bounced into 4-3 fielder’s choice, putting runners at the corners, and Kole Calhoun annihilated a full-count slider halfway up the seats in right, his fifth homer of the season making it 5-0.

After striking out Trout to start the fifth, Sabathia struck out Simmons, pulling him within three of 3,000.

The Yankees started their comeback in the sixth when Wade reached on an infield single. LeMahieu, in a 3-for-39 skid to that point, lined an RBI double into the corner in left that made it 5-1. Luke Voit, who extended his on-base streak to 35 games in the first with a walk, hit a broken-bat single to center put runners at the corners for Brett Gardner. The centerfielder popped to short and Sanchez struck out for the third time. With Torres at the plate, a passed ball brought in LeMahieu to make it 5-2.

After Loaisiga pitched a 1-2-3 sixth, the comeback continued in the seventh against righty Luis Garcia, who brought a 0.87 ERA into the night. Mike Ford drew a leadoff walk and Gio Urshela singled. Mike Tauchman got ahead 3-and-0, eventually walking to load the bases. Up stepped Wade, who walked on four pitches to make it 5-3 and mercifully ended Garcia’s night. In came righty Ty Buttrey to face LeMahieu, whose long sacrifice fly brought in Urshela to make it 5-4 and allowed Tauchman and Wade to tag. Voit grounded sharply to short and Simmons came home with the throw but a sliding Tauchman beat it, tying the score at 5-5. Wade’s brain freeze helped end the inning but the leftfielder would soon more than make up for it.