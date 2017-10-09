The Yankees have to get there first, but manager Joe Girardi said on Monday that CC Sabathia would start a Game 5 against the Indians.
The Yankees went into Monday night trailing the Indians two games to one in the best-of-five AL Division Series. Game 5, if needed, is scheduled for Wednesday night in Cleveland.
Sabathia was the starter in Game 2 Friday and was removed by Girardi in the sixth inning after just 77 pitches with an 8-3 lead. The Yankees went on to lose, 9-8, in 13 innings.
Girardi made some lineup tweaks for Monday’s Game 4 against Indians righthander Trevor Bauer. Didi Gregorius and Gary Sanchez switched places, with Gregorius moving to third and Sanchez fourth.
Greg Bird, who homered for the only run in Sunday’s 1-0 Yankees victory, switched spots with Starlin Castro. Bird was in the fifth spot with Castro sixth.
Chase Headley was back as the designated hitter as the Yankees continue to look for offense from that position. Headley and Jacoby Ellsbury are a combined 0-for-14 in the postseason.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.