BOSTON — CC Sabathia is expected to come off the injured list Wednesday in Detroit and will start against the Tigers.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the pitcher slated to follow Sabathia has already been determined.

“Domingo’s going to follow him,” Boone said.

That would be Domingo German, who is 17-4 this season with a 4.21 ERA.

“Part of that is a way of controlling Domingo’s workload while keeping him on a regular [schedule] . . .,” Boone said. “Domingo’s a guy that you could see in the postseason starting a game, could see him pitching in relief in a certain situation. So he’ll piggyback with CC in Detroit.”

German, 26, has thrown a career-high 136 2/3 innings this season.

Garcia Tampa-bound

Boone said touted pitching prospect Deivi Garcia, who mostly struggled with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after being promoted there in mid-July, is headed to Tampa to continue throwing, not ruling out the 20-year-old getting a call-up at some point this month. That would seem a long shot considering the 5.63 ERA Garcia put up in 11 games (six starts) with Scranton and the thought from many evaluators that the pitcher isn’t quite ready to get big-league hitters out. Regardless, the season’s been an overwhelming success for a 20-year-old who started the season in with High-A Tampa.

“We saw a very young, very talented pitcher kind of making that next step, that next level of adjustment and I think he’s flashed a lot of good things even there in Triple-A that got us excited,” Boone said. “The season’s he’s had, he’s put himself in a very good position moving forward.”

Roster doings

The Yankees Sunday reinstated Gio Urshela from the 10-day injured list — the third baseman likely will be in the lineup Monday night, Boone said — as well as utility man Thairo Estrada. The club also recalled catcher Kyle Higashioka, infielder Breyvic Valera and righty Ben Heller, who has been rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and hasn’t pitched in a big-league game since 2017.