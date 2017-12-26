CC Sabathia officially will be back in the Bronx.

The Yankees announced Monday the signing of Sabathia to a one-year contract for the 2018 season.

A source previously told Newsday the deal is worth $10 million.

Re-signing the 37-year-old Sabathia, respected and beloved in all corners of the Yankees’ clubhouse, quickly was targeted as an offseason priority.

That was the case even before the Yankees were turned down by Japanese pitcher/outfielder Shohei Ohtani earlier this offseason. Once they were — Ohtani chose the Angels — bringing Sabathia back into the fold became even more pressing.

Even with the addition of Sabathia, the Yankees will explore opportunities to add one more starter to a rotation that, as of now, is composed of Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, Sonny Gray, Jordan Montgomery and Sabathia. Prospects Justus Sheffield and Chance Adams are among the young arms who are slated to make a push in spring training.

After going 18-26 with a 4.42 ERA in the previous three seasons and battling issues with his right knee, Sabathia turned back the clock this past season. While not entirely recapturing the form that made him an ace much of his career, he was mostly terrific, going 14-5 with a 3.69 ERA, his lowest ERA since 2012, when it was 3.38.

Sabathia went 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA in four postseason outings, including Game 7 of the ALCS against the Astros. He was wild in his 3 1⁄3 innings, throwing 36 strikes and 29 balls, but allowed only one run.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Afterward, he left no doubt where he wanted to pitch in 2018. “This is my home,” said Sabathia, who signed with the Yankees as a free agent before the 2009 season and quickly put down roots in New Jersey. “This is my home. I want to see this thing through . . . This is where I want to play.”

There were other parties interested in Sabathia’s services — the Angels and Blue Jays met with his representatives during the winter meetings — but with Sabathia wanting to return and the Yankees wanting him back, some kind of agreement seemed inevitable.

With Erik Boland