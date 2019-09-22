The Yankees honored starting pitcher CC Sabathia before their home finale against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia stands with his mother, wife and children during a ceremony to honor him before an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia watches as a video plays to honor him before an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia waves to fans during a ceremony to honor him before an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

A fan holds a sign during a ceremony to honor Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia before of an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia waves to fans during a ceremony to honor him before an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

A tribute video for Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia plays at Yankee Stadium during a ceremony to honor him before an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia throws out a ceremonial pitch before an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.