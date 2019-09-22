TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees honor CC Sabathia before final home game

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Yankees honored starting pitcher CC Sabathia before their home finale against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia stands with
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia stands with his mother, wife and children during a ceremony to honor him before an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia watches as
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia watches as a video plays to honor him before an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia waves to
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia waves to fans during a ceremony to honor him before an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

A fan holds a sign during a ceremony
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

A fan holds a sign during a ceremony to honor Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia before of an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia waves to
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia waves to fans during a ceremony to honor him before an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

A tribute video for New York Yankees pitcher
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

A tribute video for Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia plays at Yankee Stadium during a ceremony to honor him before an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia throws out
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia throws out a ceremonial pitch before an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

A tribute video for New York Yankees pitcher
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

A tribute video for Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia plays at Yankee Stadium during a ceremony to honor him before an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

