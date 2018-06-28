CC Sabathia was at Yankee Stadium Thursday night, only it was a softball game and the lefthander was pitching in as a manager.

It was Team CC Sabathia versus Team Giancarlo Stanton in the CC Sabathia and Friends Celebrity Softball Game to benefit his and wife Amber’s PitCCH In Foundation and the New York Yankees Foundation. Sabathia’s team won the six-inning game, 4-1.

“I just thought that it would be a super cool way to get people out on Yankee Stadium,” Sabathia said, as in out playing on this field.

It will be up to Sabathia to get people out in another way at the Stadium Friday night. The Yankees begin a three-game series against the Red Sox. Sabathia was pushed back in order to start the opener. He’s looking forward to it, hoping to be a winner here for the second straight evening.

“It’s a good thing,” Sabathia said. “Any time you get a chance to get the ball in a big series, it’s fun.”

With the Red Sox winning Thursday night, they moved one game ahead of the Yankees in the AL East — the Red Sox at 55-27 and the Yankees at 52-26.

“It’s important until Monday, and then we have another series to play,” Sabathia said.

“As far as winning the division, that’s always the goal, but I’m not really that crazy or worried about it just because of what we did last year,” he added about beating the Twins in the wild-card game. “Obviously, it would be a challenge going through the wild card, but it is what it is.”

Didi Gregorius, who was among the teammates on hand to support Sabathia’s charitable side, said the team’s confidence is “always up” when he’s pitching. He’s 4-3 with a 3.18 ERA.

“CC is just a great clubhouse leader, a great team leader,” David Robertson said.

Jorge Posada was among the former Yankees who played in the charity game. He looks at the current Yankees and the Red Sox and sees a lot of similarities.

“Great lineups, good pitching, good bullpens,” Posada said. “They’re going to get better now in July with trading . . . So we’ll see.”

Asked if he sees this race heading to the wire, Robertson responded with his true feelings.

“I hope not,” he said. “I hope we get on top of them and don’t have to worry about them. Hopefully, they’re chasing us.”