CC Sabathia worked into the seventh inning for the third time in his last five outings, and his final pitch of Friday night’s series opener against the Red Sox proved that he still had plenty of energy left in the tank.

Mookie Betts tapped Sabathia’s 97th pitch of the night to the left of the pitcher’s mound, and the Yankees’ burly lefthander bounced quickly out of his follow-through to nab the grounder. He subsequently flipped the ball underhand to Greg Bird at first base and let out an exuberant roar, putting the finishing touch on his gem.

Sabathia (5-3) pitched seven innings, allowing one run on six hits, a walk and a hit by pitch in an 8-1 win at the Stadium. He struck out five, including Rafael Devers and Christian Vazquez in the seventh inning.

Chad Green pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning, while Chasen Shreve finished the game with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Manager Aaron Boone was initially hesitant to leave Sabathia in to face Betts for the fourth time after Sabathia plunked Jackie Bradley Jr., but he stuck with the veteran and it worked in the Yankees’ favor.

“I felt like he was still good,” Boone said. “The score had something to do with it. We had gotten Green up to be ready for Betts, but I felt like the way the inning was going, he still seemed in command to me. Even though he hit Jackie there, I still felt like he was in control and OK.”

That show of confidence resonated with Sabathia.

“It meant a lot,” Sabathia said. “I didn’t think about it because I’m just in it, but looking back, he could’ve easily just took me out right there for Betts, but he stuck with me and we got the out.”

Originally scheduled to pitch (and hit) Wednesday in Philadelphia, Sabathia, 37, was pushed back to Friday. Luis Cessa pitched Wednesday, and with a day off Thursday, Boone thought the circumstances — extra rest and a start against Boston — were in the best interest of both Sabathia and the team.

“Being able to give him the extra really two days with the off day, I feel like any time we can do that, it just seems like he’s a little bit fresher,” Boone said.

By no fault of his own, Sabathia earned losses in each of his previous two starts, both against the Rays. The offense mustered only one run in each game, as Sabathia’s relatively strong outings were wasted. The offense helped him out Friday, handing him a 5-0 lead after four innings.

Betts and Andrew Benintendi hit consecutive doubles in the top of the fifth inning, resulting in the only run on Sabathia’s ledger. After Benintendi stole third base without a throw from catcher Austin Romine, Sabathia got J.D. Martinez to fly out to right to end the inning.

He worked through potential trouble in the second inning, as Steve Pearce — acquired from the Blue Jays by Boston on Thursday — doubled to lead off the frame in his first at-bat with the team. Xander Bogaerts, Eduardo Nuñez and Devers went down in order after that.

Through 15 starts and 83 1/3 innings, Sabathia now sports a tidy 3.02 ERA with 66 strikeouts.