CLEVELAND – CC Sabathia will retire at the end of this season as a Yankee, identifies himself fully as a Yankee and, if he is elected to the Hall of Fame someday, would want to be inducted into Cooperstown as a Yankee.

But Sabathia grew up as a professional baseball player in Cleveland, and he will always have fond memories of that.

“Great time for me,” said Sabathia, who will start Saturday’s game here.

Sabathia was chosen by the Indians in the first round (20th overall) in the 1998 draft and debuted with them as a 20-year-old in 2001. He went 106-71 with a 3.83 ERA in eight seasons for the Indians before being dealt at the 2008 trade deadline to the Brewers. Sabathia signed a free-agent deal with the Yankees before the 2009 season.

Sabathia, whose wife, Amber, gave birth to three of the couple’s four children in Cleveland, said that when he takes the mound Saturday, he won’t be in a reflective mode.

“We try to win every day, so there’s really no room for that mushy stuff,” Sabathia said. “It’s about going out and trying to win the game every day. It’s not really about me."

Tanaka might not pitch Sunday

Masahiro Tanaka might not be back with the team in time to take his rotation turn Sunday, Aaron Boone said. He returned to New York from Toronto on Wednesday to be with his wife, Mai, who delivered the couple’s second child, a daughter, on Thursday.

Stanton getting there

Giancarlo Stanton had six plate appearances in an intrasquad game in Tampa on Friday and collected two hits, including "a bomb to center," according to one observer. He took batting practice outside with Aaron Judge, who took BP outdoors for a second straight day. Stanton could start a rehab assignment at some point next week. Troy Tulowitzki, who has a left calf strain, was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday.