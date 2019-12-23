TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees trade Chance Adams to Royals for minor-leaguer Cristian Perez

Chance Adams of the Yankees pitches against the

Chance Adams of the Yankees pitches against the Mets during the second game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on June 11. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
The Yankees on Monday traded righthander Chance Adams to the Royals for minor-league infielder Cristian Perez.

Adams, 25, was once a top prospect for the Yankees, but he didn’t pan out in the majors, going 1-2 with one save and an 8.18 ERA in 16 appearances over the last two seasons. The Yankees designated Adams for assignment last week when they officially signed Gerrit Cole.

Perez, 21, hit .252 in 117 games with Single-A Wilmington in 2019. It was the Venezuelan’s fourth professional season.

