BOSTON – The Yankees at last are giving Chance a, well, you know.

Chance Adams, at one point considered one of the top two pitching prospects in the organization who has seen his stock plummet over the last year, will make his big-league debut Saturday at Fenway Park against the Red Sox.

Though the 23-year-old righthander has pitched better of late, it’s not his performance to this point of the season – he’s 3-5 with a 4.50 ERA in 21 starts – that earned him a promotion.

The Yankees’ being in desperation mode when it comes to their rotation did.

J.A. Happ, initially scheduled to start Saturday, went to the DL on Thursday with hand, foot and mouth disease. Luis Cessa was slated to pitch in Happ’s place but he worked 3 2/3 innings in relief in Thursday night’s 15-7 loss. Justus Sheffield, the club’s top pitching prospect, likely could have gotten the nod Saturday but he started Thursday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, taking the lefthander out of the mix. Domingo German and Jonathan Loaisiga, both of whom have started games for the Yankees this season, are on the minor-league disabled list.

After a rough start to his season, Adams has improved, posting a 3.72 ERA in his last 10 starts.

In another move, the Yankees were planning to promote righthander Tommy Kahnle, who told reporters in Scranton the Yankees wanted him in Boston in time for Friday night’s game. Cessa, presumably, will be optioned.