For Adams, a new chance with Yankees

Chance Adams finished the 2017 season as one of the Yankees’ most promising prospects, ranked No. 4 in their system by Baseball America. But after the 24-year-old righty finished the 2018 season, he fell off the top 10 list.

His numbers had taken a plunge, as had his velocity. Adams had undergone surgery to remove a large bone spur in his right elbow following that 2017 season, when he was 15-5 with a 2.45 ERA combined at Double-A and Triple-A.

The Yankees summoned him Monday from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Even if this proves to be a short stay, Adams said Tuesday that he thinks he’s “on the right track” again after going 2-0 with a 1.44 ERA in his last three starts.

“He’s been throwing the ball better this year,” Aaron Boone said. “His last few starts have gotten better and better. So we feel like he’s moving back in the right direction.”

The 2015 fifth-round pick went 4-5 with a 4.78 ERA in 27 games, including 23 starts, at Triple-A last season. Adams also had a 7.04 ERA to show for three road outings with the Yankees, including one start, a 4-1 loss at Boston in his debut.

“I don’t want to make excuses,” Adams said. "I’m just trying to come back this year and have a better year because my past three years except last year were pretty good.”

Tommy Phelps, his pitching coach at Triple-A, studied video and found a fix.

“Tommy noticed a few things that I was doing differently with standing upright and not being more coiled,” Adams said.

He’s looking forward to making his Stadium debut and trying to prove himself.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Adams said. “It’s one you can’t let slip … I’ve just got to go out and show what I can do.”