The Yankees have agreed to a minor-league deal with catcher Chris Iannetta, a source confirmed to Newsday's Anthony Rieber.

Iannetta, who will turn 36 in April, is expected to compete with Kyle Higashioka and Erik Kratz for the backup catcher job behind Gary Sanchez.

Iannetta hit .222 with a .311 on-base percentage, six home runs and 21 RBIs in 52 games last season with the Colorado Rockies. He allowed two passed balls and 19 stolen bases while catching four runners stealing in 338 2/3 innings behind the plate.

Iannetta has played 14 MLB seasons: eight with the Rockies, four with the Los Angeles Angels and one each with the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks. He has a career. 230 average with a .345 on-base percentage, 141 home runs and 502 RBis in 1,197 games. He has allowed 68 career passed balls and has a 24% caught stealing rate (195 caught stealing, 607 stolen bases allowed) in 9,275 1/3 innings.