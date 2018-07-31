TODAY'S PAPER
Chris Sale lands on disabled list with sore shoulder, will miss Yankees-Red Sox series

Sale leads the majors in strikeouts and is tops in the AL with a 2.04 ERA

Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale delivers to

Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale delivers to a Twins batter at Fenway Park on Friday in Boston. Photo Credit: AP/Elise Amendola

By The Associated Press
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox put ace Chris Sale on the disabled list Tuesday with left shoulder inflammation, meaning he will miss his scheduled start this week against the Yankees.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters the soreness is mild and Sale was "adamant" that he would only miss one start. The move was retroactive to Saturday, meaning he could start again on Aug. 7, when Boston plays the Toronto Blue Jays.

"We really don't want to take any chances with it," Dombrowski said.

Sale leads the majors in strikeouts and is tops in the AL with a 2.04 ERA. The lefty is 5-0 in his last six starts and hasn't given up a run in his last three outings.

Lefthander Brian Johnson will start Thursday's game against the Yankees in his place.

Righthander Brandon Workman was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to take Sale's place on the roster.

