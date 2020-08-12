In one breath Clint Frazier said he’s “ready” and able to perform his “role” to the best of his ability.

In another breath, the 25-year-old prospect wondered aloud exactly what that role might be.

“I think I’m still trying to figure it out,” Frazier said with a smile Wednesday.

Frazier, a fan-favorite since the Yankees made him the centerpiece of the Andrew Miller deal with the Indians at the 2016 trade deadline, was recalled Wednesday morning. In the lineup later that night against the Braves, he promptly homered in his first at-bat of 2020, a bomb to left-center in the second inning off righty Huascar Ynoa that tied the score at 2.

Frazier started in right — in place of Aaron Judge, who is day-to-day with “lower body tightness,” according to Aaron Boone — and he figures to get regular at-bats with Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list with a left hamstring strain.

But Frazier, taken fifth overall by Cleveland in the 2013 draft, is looking for a little more certainty when it comes to his big-league career. The outfielder made his major-league debut in 2017 and has been searching for regular playing time ever since.

In this case, Frazier should get plenty of work, whether it’s, as mentioned, getting most of Stanton’s at-bats as the designated hitter or filling in on occasion in left or right (though Mike Tauchman, a superior defender, is the primary backup outfielder at the moment).

Long-term, however, things aren’t any more clear and Frazier, who made the club out of Spring Training II only to be optioned to the club’s alternate site in Scranton two games into the season, acknowledged as much.

“I think I'm still trying to find my role because I'm human and I look at a couple of weeks from now and whenever Stanton does come back and where that puts me,” Frazier said. “And I think that I at least have time between now and then to possibly establish a role, and I would hope that I make the most of it. I hope that I can. That’s really all I’m asking for now is just a chance to go out there and try and do what I love to do and make the most of it whenever I get that chance.”

When given chances, Frazier — for all the peripheral issues that have periodically come up in his Yankees career — has more often than not shown a big-league caliber bat. In 69 games with the Yankees last season, for example, Frazier, hit .267 with a solid .806 OPS, 12 homers and 14 doubles. That included an 18-game stretch from April 2-22 in which he hit .324 with a .975 OPS, six homers and 17 RBIs.

“I expect he's going to play an important role for us,” Boone said. “It was very difficult having to send him out [on July 26], based on his past performance, his talents, but also how he performed in the spring and the summer. He went down there the next day and got right to work. It's been really good and consistent. I’m excited to have him back.”

Boone and GM Brian Cashman huddled with Frazier for a 10-15-minute heart-to-heard meeting shortly after the decision was made to option him to Scranton.

“There was a lot of questions asked,” said Frazier, declining to specify. “But it was obviously [questions like], what is expected of me whenever I go down there, what do I need to do to get back? Just stuff like that. And, ultimately, where is my place on this team? Because it's a really good team and I feel like I'm ready. I think there's a lot of people that feel that way, too. But there's a lot of guys in front of me and it's been frustrating. That's the one way to sum it up is I feel like I'm ready and I'm hoping that I can make the most of an opportunity if it comes. It's hard to make the most of something if you're not given that chance and I would like that chance.”