DUNEDIN, Fla. – Clint Frazier appears to have dodged the bullet he didn’t dodge last year.

Frazier, who suffered a concussion last Feb. 24 that cost him most of the season, left Sunday’s game against the Blue Jays after getting hit by Ken Giles' fastball in the sixth inning.

The ball caught Frazier on the left forearm, then glanced off his right pinky. “I’m good,” said Frazier, who is trying to make the club as a reserve. “I knew it was fine. I could tell when I got to first base. I’m good right now. I can’t even tell I got hit.”

It was part of an overall rough afternoon for Frazier, who is off to a 3-for-14 start. After reaching on an error in the fifth, Frazier stole second and was hit in the back by catcher Luke Maile's throw.

“Tough day,” Frazier said.

Stiff back sidelines Hicks

Aaron Hicks, who just signed a seven-year, $70 million extension, skipped batting practice and did not play Sunday as he received treatment for a stiff back, but Aaron Boone expects him to return Tuesday. The Yankees are off Monday.

“He should be good to go,” Boone said in Tampa. “I’m not anticipating any problem.”

Clock no obstacle for Tanaka

Masahiro Tanaka had his first experience with the 20-second pitch clock, but it didn’t seem to bother him during three scoreless innings in which he allowed one hit to the Tigers. He struck out two and walked none. He used his first start to work on his curveball more. As for the clock, Tanaka wants to be ready in the slim chance MLB implements it for the regular season.

“You don’t want to not be prepared,” Tanaka said through his interpreter. “Today it didn’t affect me in a negative way.”

Extra bases

Aroldis Chapman’s first Grapefruit League pitch was a 95-mph fastball that Detroit’s Ronny Rodriguez hit over the leftfield wall for a leadoff homer in the fifth. Chapman retired three straight with one strikeout ... Dellin Betances is expected to debut Tuesday ... Domingo German could make the club as a bullpen piece but is more likely to start the season in the minors to provide starter depth. He struck out four and allowed two hits in 2 2/3 scoreless innings against Toronto ... Miguel Andujar made a nice backhanded grab behind third base, and his long, one-hop throw retired Gordon Beckham. Andujar also stayed with another grounder, throwing on the run despite bobbling the ball. “His feet stayed in rhythm,” Boone said. “It was a good day for Miggy in the field.”