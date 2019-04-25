ANAHEIM, Calif. — On a day the Yankees got one player back off the injured list, well, you didn’t think the news would be all positive on that front, did you?

Gary Sanchez returned to the Yankees from the injured list and started in Wednesday night’s 6-5 victory over the Angels.

But after the game Aaron Boone disclosed Clint Frazier would be replacing Sanchez on the IL — keeping the number there at 13 players — put there with a left ankle injury suffered in Monday’s victory.

“They feel like it’s a 10-14 day thing, maybe a little less,” Boone said, though that timetable doesn’t mean much as the manager didn’t yet have the specifics of what the MRI taken earlier in the day showed. “Fraz very much feels like he could play, or is close to playing, but the MRI revealed enough in there. I don’t have the exact what it is, but it revealed enough of a partial tear and stuff that it’s going to cost him the 10 days.”

Boone said righty reliever Joe Harvey, optioned after Monday’s game, would be recalled to replace Frazier on the roster.

Giancarlo Stanton, on the IL since April 1 with a left biceps strain but who has been making steady progress, which included taking indoor BP, received a cortisone shot in his left shoulder two days ago and won’t swing a bat for the next few days.

“He’s basically completely healed from the biceps, he’s had some residual stuff going on with his shoulder,” Boone said before the game, not specifying further.

Boone said while the Yankees are in San Francisco this weekend, Stanton, who is from the area, will continue his rehab here, then rejoin the team in Arizona early next week and “start ramping it up hitting wise again.”

Green sent down

Minutes after yet another poor outing by Chad Green Tuesday night, Aaron Boone said he didn’t think the answer for the struggling reliever was a trip to the minor leagues to get straightened out.

But after some reconsideration, the Yankees indeed chose to go in that direction.

They announced Wednesday Green, whose ERA sat at 16.43 through 10 games, was optioned to Triple-A Scanton/Wilkes-Barre, replaced by lefty Stephen Tarpley.

“A little timeout now where he can work on things,” Boone. “Hard to work on things in a big-league game.”