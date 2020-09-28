TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Evening
SEARCH
68° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Clint Frazier not guaranteed a spot in Yankees' Game 1 lineup

Clint Frazier #77 of the Yankees breaks his

Clint Frazier #77 of the Yankees breaks his bat after striking out in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium on Friday, Sep. 25, 2020. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

CLEVELAND – Despite being among the more consistent offensive performers this season, Clint Frazier isn’t guaranteed a spot in the Yankees Game 1 lineup.

"Continue to talk through that today and decide which way we want to go into tomorrow," Aaron Boone said Monday at Progressive Field where his team faces fourth-seeded Cleveland in the best-of-three wild-card round.

With Aaron Judge set to start in right and Aaron Hicks a lock for center the question is whether Frazier, who slumped a bit down the stretch – 1 for his last 20 – but still hit .267 with eight homers and a .905 OPS in 39 games, will start in left or if it’s Brett Gardner.

Frazier has an advantage with the bat and while Gardner is the superior fielder, Frazier has made significant strides in that department this season.

It’s Higgy with Cole

Though he didn’t have a Game 1 lineup to give yet, Boone said Kyle Higashioka, as expected, would catch Gerrit Cole in Game 1 instead of Gary Sanchez, who was miserable at the plate all season, slashing .147/.253/.365 with 10 homers and 24 RBIs in 49 games. Higashioka and Cole, two natives of Southern California who played together in youth league baseball, were terrific this season, including over their final three games together in which the pitcher went 3-0 with a 0.86 ERA.

"Probably because we're both from Southern California," Cole said with a slight grin of their success together. "I mean, we have a lot of the same interests. And Kyle's ability to communicate, be a really creative thinker, good pitch framer, good pitch caller. So we’ve worked out well together."

Quite an endorsement for the 30-year-old Higashioka, a seventh-round pick of the Yankees in 2008, who slashed .250/.250/.521 with four homers and 10 RBIs in 16 games.

"It’s kind of beyond what I would have imagined at the beginning of the season," Higashioka said.

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

New York Sports

Lamelo Ball is seen on court after the Knicks spoke to possible top pick LaMelo Ball before lottery
Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole takes a moment Lennon: Cole unusually reserved before Yanks' playoff opener
Head coach Joe Judge of the Giants looks Losing is a new experience for Giants coach Joe Judge 
New York Jets head coach Adam Gase talks Adam Gase focused on Broncos, not hot seat
Luke Voit #59 of the Yankees celebrates his Voit adds power surge to Yanks for this year's playoffs
Aaron Boone of the Yankees walks on the Which version of Yankees will take field in Cleveland? 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search