Maybe Clint Frazier will get to wear No. 7 after all. Just not for the Yankees.

Frazier — who once was caught up in slight hysteria after it was erroneously rumored that he requested Mickey Mantle’s No. 7 — is not untouchable come this trade deadline, general manager Brian Cashman said, though the Yankees would prefer to keep him.

“I didn’t say he was off the table [but] I’d like to keep him,” Cashman said Friday. “He’s going to be someone that’s asked about a lot and understandably so . . . I have a lot of high-end talent that’s taken a long time to acquire or cultivate, but it’s going to cost something to get stuff, so we’ll play that game here over the next month and see where it takes us.”

The Yankees have had trouble finding a major-league spot for Frazier in their crowded and talented outfield, but he’s having a great year in Triple-A with a .307/.380/.546 slash line. He is 7-for-20 in eight games with the Yankees this year.

“It took a lot to get him here,’’ Cashman said, “so we’d like to keep him here.”

Extra bases

Masahiro Tanaka (hamstring strains) threw about 50 pitches in a simulated game, Aaron Boone said, and responded well. He’ll likely pitch in a rehab game sometime next week, and if that goes well, he could start a game during the Yankees’ next road trip, which begins next Friday . . . Domingo German, who pitched an inning of relief on Wednesday, will be slotted back into the rotation, Boone said, and will pitch sometime during the Braves series (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday) . . . Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre placed Tyler Austin (back) on the seven-day disabled list . . . Odell Beckham Jr. took batting practice with the Yankees on Friday and hit a drive into the Red Sox bullpen.

