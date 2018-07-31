As frustrating as it is for Clint Frazier, on the disabled list with post-concussion migraines when he could be playing regularly in the Bronx, at least he can take comfort in knowing the Yankees rejected trade offers for him.

Brian Cashman said after the non-waiver trading deadline Tuesday that other clubs sought the outfielder, despite the fact there is no telling when he will be able to play after a second concussion-oriented episode this year.

“Obviously if you’re a buyer and you’re living to fight another day, you’re looking to invest in the future, like we did not too long ago. If you’re going to do that, he’s going to be somebody you should be asking about,” Cashman said. “I stayed to my word that I conveyed to everybody here that we value him a great deal. He has survived this deadline and he survived the winter and that’s because we do value him.”

Aaron Boone, mindful that the young outfielder would be getting a rare chance to play because Aaron Judge is out, said of Frazier, “As best we can as an organization, as fellow humans caring for somebody, we try and help him through this.”

Cashman added, “I know Clint Frazier, he wants to be successful here. He wants to have his career here. So, he’s here.”

That is, “here” on the 40-man roster, but not on the field.

Warren ‘the consummate pro’

Adam Warren was called “a remarkable Yankee” by Cashman and “the consummate professional” by Boone. Both the general manager and manager said they had difficult conversations with the pitcher who was traded to the Mariners Monday. Cashman said, “I told Adam it’s not easy to do the job I have to do. I’ve traded him twice now and, in both cases, not wanting to trade him.” Boone said there was “solace” in knowing Warren was going to a team in a pennant race . . . Martha Stewart, wearing a Yankees No. 90 jersey, threw the ceremonial first pitch.