TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Evening
73° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Clint Frazier 'valued a great deal,' Brian Cashman says

The GM also said other clubs sought the outfielder, even though there is no telling when he’ll be able to play.

Clint Frazier drew some interest from other teams.

Clint Frazier drew some interest from other teams. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Mark Herrmann mark.herrmann@newsday.com
Print

As frustrating as it is for Clint Frazier, on the disabled list with post-concussion migraines when he could be playing regularly in the Bronx, at least he can take comfort in knowing the Yankees rejected trade offers for him.

Brian Cashman said after the non-waiver trading deadline Tuesday that other clubs sought the outfielder, despite the fact there is no telling when he will be able to play after a second concussion-oriented episode this year.

“Obviously if you’re a buyer and you’re living to fight another day, you’re looking to invest in the future, like we did not too long ago. If you’re going to do that, he’s going to be somebody you should be asking about,” Cashman said. “I stayed to my word that I conveyed to everybody here that we value him a great deal. He has survived this deadline and he survived the winter and that’s because we do value him.”

Aaron Boone, mindful that the young outfielder would be getting a rare chance to play because Aaron Judge is out, said of Frazier, “As best we can as an organization, as fellow humans caring for somebody, we try and help him through this.”

Cashman added, “I know Clint Frazier, he wants to be successful here. He wants to have his career here. So, he’s here.”

That is, “here” on the 40-man roster, but not on the field.

Warren ‘the consummate pro’

Adam Warren was called “a remarkable Yankee” by Cashman and “the consummate professional” by Boone. Both the general manager and manager said they had difficult conversations with the pitcher who was traded to the Mariners Monday. Cashman said, “I told Adam it’s not easy to do the job I have to do. I’ve traded him twice now and, in both cases, not wanting to trade him.” Boone said there was “solace” in knowing Warren was going to a team in a pennant race . . . Martha Stewart, wearing a Yankees No. 90 jersey, threw the ceremonial first pitch.

By Mark Herrmann mark.herrmann@newsday.com

New York Sports

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman speaks to the Cashman had hoped to catch an outfielder
Zack Wheeler looks on from the Mets' dugout All quiet on Mets’ trade front at deadline
Yankees starting pitcher J.A. Happ delivers a pitch Yankees' Happ has hand, foot and mouth disease
Giants safety Michael Thomas participates in a defensive The Giants' free safety battle runs four deep
Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan stands on the Jets GM maintains vision of being competitive
Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale delivers to Sale to DL with sore shoulder, will miss start vs. Yankees