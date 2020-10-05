Clint Frazier got his first start of the postseason when he was in the lineup in leftfield for Monday’s Game 1 of the American League Division Series against lefthander Blake Snell and the Rays at San Diego’s Petco Park.

Frazier was passed over for Brett Gardner in leftfield against two righthanded starters in the wild-card series in Cleveland. Gardner was 3-for-8 with two walks, a home run and three RBIs as the Yankees swept the series.

Frazier had one at-bat, a three-pitch strikeout as a pinch hitter in Game 2.

Manager Aaron Boone said it was a tough decision to bench Frazier for Gardner in Cleveland, but an easy one to start Frazier on Monday.

"With the lefty, Clint’s — with his play — earned [being] in there," Boone said. "I obviously deliberated on it quite a bit before the Cleveland series. As I said before the Cleveland series, I think both guys are going to play a huge role for us and I don’t think that’s changed."

Frazier, who has improved defensively this season, is expected to be challenged by Petco Park’s spacious leftfield. But Gardner had just 21 plate appearances against lefthanded pitching this season.

Frazier went into Monday 1-for-10 lifetime against Snell.

The Yankees also could have considered using Giancarlo Stanton in left and using either Frazier or Gary Sanchez as the designated hitter as Kyle Higashioka was the catcher for Gerrit Cole. But Stanton, while healthy going into Game 1, has not played the outfield at all this season because of various injuries.

The games in this best-of-five series will be played on consecutive days, which will put pressure on the bullpens for both teams. That’s why the Yankees increased their pitching staff to 14 by adding rookie righthander Michael King and deleting third catcher Erik Kratz after carrying 13 arms in the first round.

"Just obviously the potential now of five games in a row," Boone said of the extra arm. "Just wanting to have a little bit extra coverage there. With Michael King, [he] gives us some length potentially, but also there’s some possibilities where he can get in there in some lanes that we like. It’s difficult. When you’re fighting over those last couple spots, we’ve had the luxury of having that third catcher now for the last several weeks and Kratzie’s been such a huge part of this, so some tough decisions. But ultimately I think having the extra pitcher was the way most of us wanted to go."

King, 25, went 1-2 with a 7.76 ERA in nine games (four starts) this season.