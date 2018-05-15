TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
74° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees activating outfielder Clint Frazier, source says

Manager Aaron Boone gets a righthanded pinch-hitting option for the two-game series against the Nationals.

Clint Frazier of the Yankees scores a run

Clint Frazier of the Yankees scores a run against the Reds at Yankee Stadium on July 26, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

WASHINGTON — It appears Clint Frazier is going to get a chance.

How long it lasts is the question.

The 23-year-old outfielder arrived in Washington on Monday and is likely to be activated for the Yankees’ game against the Nationals Tuesday night, according to a source.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Yankees had not made any official roster move, though with them carrying 13 pitchers it would seem they’ll send one of them, likely A.J. Cole or David Hale, out.

All indications are the Yankees’ four outfielders — Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Brett Gardner and Aaron Hicks — are healthy, but with the Yankees about to play two games without the designated hitter, elevating Frazier would give manager Aaron Boone a righthanded pinch-hitting option.

Frazier missed most of the spring and the start of the regular season because of a concussion suffered Feb. 24. But he’s been on fire since being returned from the disabled list May 2, entering Monday in a 17-for-43 stretch with three homers, three doubles and two triples for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

“Anything that he does at that level’s not going to surprise me because he is an extremely talented, high-ceiling player and obviously with a great deal of motivation to be an impact player,” general manager Brian Cashman said by phone Monday. “It’s good to see him playing up to his capabilities.”

Frazier had an impressive big-league debut last July 1 in Houston, doubling in his second career at-bat and homering in his third. That began a 20-game stretch in which he produced an .860 OPS and showed some of what Cashman described as “legendary bat speed.” But Frazier went into a 5-for-33 skid before landing on the disabled list with a left oblique strain.

He had a mostly quiet finish to the 2017 season, but came into the spring determined to make the Yankees’ decision a difficult one regarding their outfield, even with the above-mentioned quartet well ahead of him on the depth chart.

“I’m here to win a spot,” Frazier said early in camp. “That’s going to be the same answer I give from here on out. In my head, I’m breaking with the team. That’s the goal and that’s the vision I have for myself.”

That goal was short-circuited by the concussion, but another opportunity seems to be in the offing.

Newsday

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

New York Sports

Although this wasn't another run-of-the-mill matchup against an SBU women rout Penn in second round of lax tourney
Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton reacts on second Stanton finally living up to his track record
Giants quarterback Eli Manning denied any wrongdoing in Settlement reached in Eli memorabilia fraud case
Saints strong safety Kenny Vaccaro warms up Source: Free agent Kenny Vaccaro to visit Jets
Knicks GM Scott Perry at a news conference Knicks have 1.7% chance to win NBA Lottery
Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals celebrates Lennon: No room in the Bronx for Bryce Harper