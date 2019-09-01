Clint Frazier is back with the Yankees.

The 24-year-old outfielder was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Sunday morning as rosters expanded.

Frazier is in Sunday's lineup for the series finale against the Oakland A's at Yankee Stadium, hitting eighth as the designated hitter against lefthander Sean Manaea.

Aaron Boone was asked before the game why Frazier is in the lineup.

"Just with the lefty going to get another righty bat," he said. "Especially where he’s hitting down in the order there to kind of split up some of those lefties that we do have in there today. So just a good righthanded presence down toward the bottom.”

Frazier produced in 53 games with the Yankees earlier this season, hitting .283 with 11 homers, 34 RBIs, 11 doubles and an .843 OPS. Frazier helped the Yankees to survive injuries to outfielders Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Hicks. But Frazier’s defensive struggles made him a liability in the field. He was demotied to Triple-A on June 16 after the Yankees acquired veteran Edwin Encarnacion from the Seattle Mariners.

Frazier made key defensive miscues in a Sunday night loss to the Red Sox on June 2 and left without speaking to reporters at the Stadium. When Frazier was demoted to Triple-A, he took the full 72 hours to report. In accordance with the current CBA, players have the right to take up to 72 hours to report after being optioned, but most do not.

He hit .247 with eight home runs and 26 RBIs in 61 games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Boone was asked what Frazier did in the minors to earn a promotion back to the Yankees.

"Working hard on his game," he said. "Been swinging the bat better after first getting down there and struggling a little bit. Swinging the bat better. We know what he’s capable of. The defensive part of it, he continues to work very hard at it. We know he has the capability, so now, hopefully, he can come up here and continue to impact us like when he was here.”

The Yankees also recalled pitchers Ryan Dull and Chance Adams, signed Tyler Lyons to a major league contract and selected him from Scranton/Wilkes Barre, and transferred pitcher David Hale to the 60-day injured list.

With Anthony Rieber