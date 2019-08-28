SEATTLE – Rosters expand Sunday, and while Aaron Boone said final decisions haven’t been made on the number of players coming up from the minor leagues, the manager said one of the most polarizing Yankees likely will be Bronx-bound.

"I think [Clint] Frazier will probably be here, yeah," Boone said Wednesday before the Yankees went for a three-game sweep of the Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

The 24-year-old Frazier produced at the plate in his time with the Yankees this season, hitting .283 with 11 homers, 11 doubles and an .843 OPS in 53 games. But Frazier’s struggles defensively made him a liability in the field, among the reasons the Yankees continually have bypassed Frazier since demoting him on June 16 after the acquisition of Edwin Encarnacion.

Additionally, Frazier has irritated more than a few in the organization, including in the clubhouse, with some of his actions this season. They include not talking to the media — and leaving his teammates to do so — after butchering several balls during a Sunday night loss to the Red Sox on June 2, and then taking nearly the full 72 hours to report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after he was optioned on June 16. In accordance with the current CBA, players have the right to take up to 72 hours to report after being optioned, but the vast majority of them do not take anything close to that long to do so.

Since his demotion, Frazier hasn’t improved all that dramatically in the field, according to a handful of opposing team scouts assigned to the Yankees’ organization. He has struggled at the plate as well, hitting .243 with seven homers and 19 doubles and a .726 OPS in 57 games since June 20.