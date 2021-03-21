TAMPA, Fla. — Clint Frazier, who was scratched from the travel roster for Saturday night’s game in Sarasota, went 2-for-4 with two RBIs on Sunday in the Yankees’ 8-3 victory over the Blue Jays in Dunedin.

After online speculation that he might have been injured, Frazier posted "I’m fine" on Twitter during Saturday’s game, with a blushing smiley face emoji.

Manager Aaron Boone said he just wanted to give Frazier an extra day off.

"He was a little sluggish [on Saturday] was all," Boone said. "No injury. He’s fine."

Frazier, who played rightfield with Aaron Judge serving as the designated hitter, cracked a two-run double to deep center off Tanner Roark in the first. He also singled in the seventh.

Boone: Gleyber focused

Yankees fans who have legitimate concern about Gleyber Torres coming off a subpar 2020 can take heart, Boone said.

"We always forget sometimes that a few years into this, he’s [24] years old," Boone said. "Like a lot of our guys, I’m really excited about where he’s at. He’s in great physical condition. His work has been tremendous. I feel like there’s another level of focus and professionalism to everything he’s doing and he understands how important he is to this team and how important he is on both sides of the ball and what that means for us to reach our potential as a team."

Torres hit .243 with three home runs, 16 RBIs and a career-low .724 OPS in an injury-riddled 2020, He made nine errors in 40 games at short. General manager Brian Cashman said in the offseason that Torres’ troubles started when he reported to summer camp out of shape.

Torres has not been charged with an error in spring training. He is batting .267 with two home runs, three RBIs and an .853 OPS.

Boone said Torres has been "attached at the hip" with double-play partner DJ LeMahieu, whom the Yankees consider a paragon of professionalism.

"He’s working hard this spring," LeMahieu said. "I think last year, he didn’t have the success that he had the previous two years. I think the sign of a great player is coming back from adversity. I think he’s ready for that. Obviously, extremely talented and the sky’s the limit. It’s a dangerous combo when he’s focused like he is and as talented as he is."

Extra bases

Thairo Estrada hit a three-run home run in the third inning off Roark, who exited the game after getting only one out in the first and reentered in the second, as per spring training rules . . . Non-roster righthander Asher Wojciechowski had to exit in the seventh after doubling over in pain with an apparent lat muscle injury after throwing a pitch . . . Non-roster lefthander Lucas Luetge, who had been unscored upon in six appearances, gave up a pair of solo home runs . . . Blue Jays lefthander Anthony Kay, a former Ward Melville star, allowed one run in four innings of relief . . . Jameson Taillon and Domingo German will pitch on Monday. Taillon will face the Phillies in a night game and German will throw live batting practice. Corey Kluber is scheduled to face the Tigers in Lakeland on Tuesday.