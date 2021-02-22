Clint Frazier arrived at spring training on Monday wearing a T-shirt of Newsday's front page when the Yankees won the World Series in 1996.

Frazier was 2 years old when the Yankees began their historic run in 1996, winning four out of five World Series.

The front page is from Oct. 27, 1996, the day after the Yanks defeated the Braves, 3-2, in Game 6. It shows closer John Wetteland jumping into the arms of catcher Joe Girardi after the final out.