Clint Frazier arrives wearing shirt of Newsday's 1996 Yankees championship cover

The Yankees' Clint Frazier runs to the dugout

The Yankees' Clint Frazier runs to the dugout during a spring training game on March 9, 2020. Credit: AP / Carlos Osorio

By Newsday Staff
Print

Clint Frazier arrived at spring training on Monday wearing a T-shirt of Newsday's front page when the Yankees won the World Series in 1996.

Frazier was 2 years old when the Yankees began their historic run in 1996, winning four out of five World Series.

The front page is from Oct. 27, 1996, the day after the Yanks defeated the Braves, 3-2, in Game 6. It shows closer John Wetteland jumping into the arms of catcher Joe Girardi after the final out.

