ANAHEIM, Calif. — Corey Kluber’s return to the mound couldn’t have gone any better until suddenly it couldn’t end soon enough.

The 35-year-old, who threw a no-hitter May 19 against the Rangers but left his next start May 25 after three innings with the right shoulder strain that would land him on the injured list the next day, completely dominated the Angels into the fourth inning Monday night before his outing disintegrated in a hailstorm of sharp singles and eventually a grand slam.

Though the Yankees’ offense brought their "A" game, including Giancarlo Stanton’s seventh homer in his last 12 games to help them overcome the deficit Kluber put them in, it wasn’t quite enough in an 8-7 loss to the Angels on Monday night at Angels Stadium.

The Yankees (76-55), after winning 13 straight, have lost three in a row and are seven games behind the Rays for first in the AL East, though they stayed two games ahead of the Red Sox, who lost to the Rays on Monday, for the top wild-card spot.

"Every day’s big," Aaron Boone said afterward. "Whether we’re in the midst of 10 in a row … now we’ve dropped three in a row. We give Ja-mo [Jameson Taillon] the ball tomorrow and we’ll come out and [try to] go get one."

Juan Lagares’ two-out, RBI single in the eighth off Clay Holmes snapped a 7-7 tie. Wandy Peralta allowed a leadoff single to Brandon Marsh and he was replaced by Holmes, who retired two straight before allowing the Lagares go-ahead single.

Seed-throwing righty Raisel Iglesias, the Angels’ seventh pitcher of the night, struck out two, including Aaron Judge to end it, in a perfect ninth for the save.

"I thought we swung it really well," said LeMahieu, who went 2-for-5 with a double. "Came back from a couple of deficits and had a chance to win."

Stanton went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, his two-run homer in the seventh, a 457-foot bomb into the rocks in left-center, tied it at 7-7. Stanton, red-hot for weeks now, has 25 homers and is in a 12-for-29 (.414) stretch.

Stanton, Judge and DJ LeMahieu each had RBI singles in a three-run fifth to erase the 5-2 deficit Kluber put the Yankees in when he allowed Jack Mayfield’s fourth-inning grand slam.

The night also included the 42nd homer of the season for Shohei Ohtani, a monstrous blast to right-center in the fifth off former Angel Andrew Heaney, who allowed two runs in two innings.

Kluber, after not allowing a hit and striking out six in his first 3 1/3 innings, allowed three straight singles in the fourth, the last one to Joe Adell, which cut the Yankees’ lead to 2-1 (Anthony Rizzo had an RBI double in the first and he scored later in the inning when Stanton grounded into a double play with runners at the corners).

Kluber walked Max Stassi to load the bases with two outs, then saw Mayfield jump on a first-pitch curveball and send it deep to left for a grand slam to make it 5-2. It marked the second career grand slam surrendered by Kluber, the other by Kansas City's Alex Gordon in 2013 when Kluber was with Cleveland.

"The final line doesn’t look very good but breaking it down, there was a lot of good to take out of tonight," said Kluber, who was 4-3 with a 3.04 ERA in 10 starts before getting hurt. "One pitch [to Mayfield] I wish I could have back."

No Ohtani Tuesday (on the mound)

Angels manager Joe Maddon said before the game that Ohtani would not start Tuesday night’s game as scheduled as he’s still has a sore right wrist after being hit by a pitch Saturday against the Padres. Ohtani, starting at DH on Monday and batting second, went 1-for-4 with the homer and three strikeouts, all looking (twice against Kluber).