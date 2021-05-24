How will the Yankees' Corey Kluber fare in his first start since throwing a no-hitter?

So, Corey Kluber, what do you do for an encore after throwing a no-hitter in your last start?

"I think that regardless of whether I have a bad outing or a good outing, I try to move on to the next one pretty much the next day," said Kluber, who will start against the Blue Jays on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. "I feel like that's what's going to give me the best chance to prepare and go out there and be consistent now from start to start. I guess I've experienced both ways with that, so we'll just stick with my routine is the best way for me."

If you expected any other kind of answer from the stone-faced Kluber, you haven’t been paying attention.

This is a guy who, when asked how he celebrated in the immediate aftermath of Wednesday’s no-hitter against Texas, said: "We celebrate in the locker room and stuff a little bit. The fact we had a day game the next day, didn't want to take away from other guys trying to get ready to go . . . So nothing too crazy."

You don’t say. Also, if you were looking for Kluber to guarantee that he’s going to join Johnny Vander Meer of the 1938 Cincinnati Reds as the only pitchers to throw no-hitters in back-to-back starts, that’s just not how the Klubot rolls. Basking in the adulation he received after his gem is not his way, either.

"I think that probably trying to separate when I'm actually doing my work and doing my stuff to prepare for Toronto this time through, that's been my focus," he said. "And then when that stuff's done, now I can get to . . . whether it be answering texts or doing whatever. I think just being able to separate the two has been good for me."

Kluber’s no-hitter was the 12th in Yankees history and the first since David Cone’s perfect game in 1999.

The nine pitchers who threw 10 of those previous masterpieces came back and started again in the same season (the exception is Don Larsen, whose perfect game in the 1956 World Series was his last appearance of the year).

How did they fare?

Overall, the group that started with George Mogridge in 1917 and continued through Cone in 1999 went 4-2 with a 4.13 ERA in their next starts. The group averaged just under seven innings and allowed just over six hits.

Cone had the worst next outing: he lasted four innings and allowed six hits and six runs in the start after his perfect game.

Sad Sam Jones – who didn’t record a single strikeout in his 1923 no-hitter – had the best post-no-hitter start. Jones threw a two-hitter and was charged with one unearned run.

Of the more recent Yankees and their first starts after they made history:

- David Wells went seven innings and allowed five hits and three runs after his 1998 perfect game.

- Dwight Gooden allowed six hits and three runs in seven innings in 1996.

- Jim Abbott gave up 10 hits and four runs in seven innings in 1993.

- Dave Righetti pitched an astounding 10 1/3 innings and gave up seven hits and two runs after his July 4, 1983 no-hitter.

Allie Reynolds threw a pair of no-hitters in 1951. After his first, on July 12, his next outing was as a reliever three days later. He started again two days after that and allowed seven hits and three runs in eight innings.

After Reynolds’ second no-hitter, which came on the last day of the regular season, his next start was in Game 1 of the World Series. He allowed eight hits and five runs in six innings and was the losing pitcher against the Giants in a series the Yankees won in six games.

Reynolds threw an eight-hitter to win Game 4, 7-2. Not a no-no, but still pretty nice.