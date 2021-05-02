Corey Kluber masterful as Yankees shut out Tigers to sweep the series

Brian Cashman probably hoped for a lot of things when he signed Corey Kluber to a one-year contract, but Sunday afternoon might possibly even have exceeded the Yankees general manager's expectations.

The former Cy Young-award winner showed so much of the skill that made him so dominant once upon a time, showcasing a filthy changeup and mowing down the Tigers with complete ease as the Yankees completed the sweep with a 2-0 win at Yankee Stadium.

Kluber, who only pitched one inning in 2020 due to a broken arm and an abdominal injury, threw eight innings of shutout ball, with two hits, a walk and 10 strikeouts. Of the 25 changeups he threw, 13 went for swings and misses. He threw 103 pitches, 74 for strikes. Aroldis Chapman pitched a perfect ninth for his sixth save. The game took two hours, 14 minutes to complete.

Kluber’s performance was vintage in the truest sense of the word: The last time he struck out 10 was Sept. 24, 2018, and the last time he pitched eight innings was Sept. 18, 2018. It was also his second strong start in a row, though this one exceeded his one-run performance against the Orioles last week.

The Yankees now reach .500 (14-14) as they get set to take on the rival Astros in what should be a charged series beginning Tuesday.

The Yankees teed off on a creaky Jose Ureña in the second – kicking it off with Gio Urshela’s infield single, which hugged the foul line and was let to roll to third base before finally being declared a hit. Aaron Hicks walked and, with one out, Kyle Higashioka drove in the first run of the game with a double to the left-field corner. Gardner made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly to left that was just short of being a double if not for Robbie Grossman’s athletic nab at the wall.

Ureña, though, immediately righted himself after that, retiring the Yankees in order over the next five innings. He allowed those two runs on three hits with a walk and seven strikeouts.