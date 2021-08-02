Corey Kluber took another big step on Monday, one that landed him on the mound at Yankee Stadium to throw live batting practice before the Yankees hosted the Orioles.

"I thought it went really well," manager Aaron Boone said. "I think he ended up throwing 22 pitches. All his pitches. The breaking ball, from the side, looked like the Corey Kluber breaking ball where he got some swings and misses. So I thought another really positive step. I know he felt good coming out of it, so we'll see."

Kluber (right shoulder strain) has not pitched since May 25, one start after he threw a no-hitter against Texas. The Yankees are hoping to get Kluber and/or Luis Severino back by September.

Taillon honored

The Yankees weren’t even sure if Jameson Taillon would last until July after he missed most of the last two seasons with injuries. But the righthander was named AL pitcher of the month for July after going 4-0 with a 1.16 ERA in five starts.

"It's big month for him, and the first time he's won the award," Gerrit Cole said. "So give him a big hug and congratulations today. Obviously well deserved. The numbers speak for themselves."

Extra bases

Boone said Gio Urshela (left hamstring tightness) and Domingo German (right shoulder inflammation) both had MRIs on Monday; the results were not available before the game. German is on the 10-day injured list while Urshela has been playing off the bench . . . Giancarlo Stanton started in rightfield, his third outfield start in four days after not having played in the outfield since 2019. Aaron Judge was the designated hitter . . . DJ LeMahieu returned to the lineup. In a nod to LeMahieu’s sore right triceps, he started at second base with Rougned Odor making his first career start at third.