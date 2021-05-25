Corey Kluber, making his first start since throwing his first no-hitter last Wednesday night in Arlington, Texas, against the Rangers, left Tuesday night’s start against the Blue Jays after three innings with what the Yankees called "tightness" in the pitcher’s right shoulder.

The 35-year-old, who threw 101 pitches Wednesday in Texas and threw 58 pitches (31 strikes) Tuesday night, will undergo an MRI Wednesday, the team said.

Kluber struggled with his command early, walking three batters over the first two innings Tuesday, but did not allow a hit until Bo Bichette’s infield single to short with one out in the third. The red-hott Vlad Guerrero Jr. followed by blasting his AL-leading 16th homer, a shot to right-center, for a 2-0 lead that snapped a 37 1/3 scoreless innings streak by Yankees starters.

That, of course, became the least of the Yankees worries because of the sudden departure of Kluber, who did retire the next two batters and did not appear to show any signs of discomfort as he walked off the mound to the dugout.

The 35-year-old Kluber, who came in 4-2 with a 2.86 ERA, allowed the two runs that came on the Guerrero homer and two hits. He walked three and struck out five.

Righthander Mike King took over for Kluber in the fourth and allowed a one-out homer to Lourdes Gurriel Jr. for a 3-0 Toronto lead.

Kluber, of course, arrived this spring with questions about his health.

A shoulder injury limited him to one inning in 2020 for the Rangers and in 2019, Kluber’s final year with Cleveland, his season ended May 1 when a fifth-inning comebacker broke his right forearm during a game in Miami.

Kluber, like many free agents last offseason, had a long winter, unsigned until agreeing to a one-year, $11 million deal with the Yankees Jan. 15.

The slow winter for many free agents mostly had to do with teams not wanting to spend but in the case of Kluber the questions about his health were front and center.

The Yankees, however, believed they had insight other teams perhaps didn’t have in answering those questions because Kluber rehabbed over the winter in Jupiter, Florida, at Cressey Sports Performance, which is run by Eric Cressey, who is in his second year as the Yankees’ director of health and performance.

"With Eric Cressey, we have a lot of firsthand knowledge about where he was in his recovery and his training and kind of the measurables coming back from different injuries," Aaron Boone said Feb. 19, not long after Yankees pitchers reported to camp. "Everything in the last few months has checked a lot of boxes as far as the things . . . first from Eric's eyes, and then we’ve got scouts’ eyes on him. Now we're getting our coaching staff and our strength and conditioning and training staff on him. It's February, but I would say we're encouraged, certainly."

Kluber gave the Yankees plenty of reasons to be encouraged all spring and into this regular season, even as he got off to a slow start. After going 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA his first four starts, Kluber resembled the pitcher who won two AL Cy Young Awards while in Cleveland, going 4-0 with a 1.78 ERA over his next five starts heading into Tuesday.