ARLINGTON, Texas – Corey Kluber had been denied before.

Twice in 2015, when he was at the peak of his considerable powers while with Cleveland, the righthander had no-hit bids broken up with two outs in the seventh inning.

Kluber, a two-time CY Young Award winner, was not denied Wednesday night.

The 35-year-old, allowing exactly two hard-hit balls the entire night, pitched the 11th regular-season no-hitter in franchise history in a 2-0 victory over the Rangers in front of 31,689 at Globe Life Field.

Only a walk to Charlie Culberson with one out in the third inning kept Kluber from pitching a perfect game.

Kluber, who struck out nine, retired the final 20 he faced. The no-hitter was secured when Willie Calhoun, who opened the previous two games with doubles – off Gerrit Cole Monday and Jameson Taillon Tuesday – grounded to second. The Yankees poured out of the dugout in celebration after the 2 hour 24 minute game, surrounding Kluber, typically unemotional but not on this night.

It marked the first no-hitter for the Yankees since David Cone’s perfect game July 18, 1999 against Montreal at the Stadium. It was the first on the road since Allie Reynolds did it in Cleveland July 12, 1951 (Reynolds also pitched one at the Stadium against Boston Sept. 28 the same year).

The two hardest hit balls of the night by the Rangers came off the bat of Adolis Garcia, a liner to center to end the fourth, and a liner by Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Kluber, coming off an eighth inning in which he threw just eight pitches, leaving him at 93 for the game, came out for the ninth to a rousing ovation from much of the crowd.

He induced a grounder to second from Culberson to open the inning and got Pinch hitter David Dahl to fly to right where Tyler Wade made a running catch toward the foul line.

The night was an odd one for the Yankees (24-19), who hardly were an offensive juggernaut, managing four hits. They didn’t score until the sixth when Wade, who replaced injured outfielder Ryan LaMarre in the third after he suffered a hamstring injury, tripled home Kyle Higashioka. DJ LeMahieu’s sacrifice fly made it 2-0. The Yankees hit into five double play, raising their MLB-leading total to 47.

LeMahieu worked a five-pitch walk to start the game but was erased when Luke Voit grounded into a 5-4-3 double play, the Yankees’ 43rd double play of the season. Aaron Judge improved to 16 for his last 31 with a single but Gio Urshela struck out to end the 12-pitch inning.

The Yankees added to that double play total in the second, when Gleyber Torres, activated earlier in the day from the COVID-19 injured list, led off with a single but was followed by Miguel Andujar grounding into a 6-4-3 double play. Torres reached base three times in the game.

The number increased to 45 in the fifth when Torres again reached, this time via walk, and Miguel Andujar grounded into a 5-4-3 double play.

After Kluber struck out two in a 15-pitch fifth, which left him at just 62 pitches through five, his offense came through in the sixth.

Higashioka, in a 5-for-39 skid, worked a leadoff walk. Wade then went down in the zone and lasered a full-count fastball into the gap in right-center, the Yankees’ second triple of the season, and second this series, made making it 1-0. LeMahieu, coming off a three-RBI night Tuesday, brought in Wade with a sacrifice fly to left. Luke Voit walked, which brought an end to Yang’s night as lefty Brett Martin came on to face Judge.

Kluber made quick work of the Rangers again in the bottom half, retiring the Rangers in order on eight pitches, leaving him at 70 through six.

It took him 15 pitches to get through the seventh, again with no hard-hit balls in the inning. Kluber struck out Nick Solak and Nate Lowe for the first two outs and took care of Garcia on a routine grounder to short.

Rangers lefthander Hyeon-jong Yang, a 33-year-old lefthander who came in with a 3.38 ERA between one start and three relief outings, pitched well enough, allowing two runs and three hits over 5 1/3 innings. The native of Korea who signed a non-roster contract with the Rangers in February after 14 years with the Kia Tigers of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), walked four and struck out two but struggled with his command throughout, throwing 74 pitches (39 strikes).