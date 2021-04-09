ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Well, that was some day in the Yankees’ universe.

A few hours after Aaron Boone repeatedly stumbled through explaining exactly what has been plaguing Aaron Judge of late — and never arriving there — Corey Kluber had next to nothing in a 10-5 loss to the Rays on Friday at Tropicana Field.

The Rays, regular-season and then October tormentors of the Yankees last year, kicked off their home opener by raising their 2020 AL East and AL championship banners in left-center.

Then the Rays went about tormenting the Yankees, knocking out Kluber in the third inning and tallying two, three and four runs in innings 2-4 as they turned things into a laugher by the middle innings.

Kluber, who pitched decently in his Yankees debut last Saturday against Toronto, was not good Friday. Though hurt by his defense, a theme dating to a couple of his spring training outings, he simply lacked the pinpoint command from his peak years in Cleveland, when he won the AL Cy Young Award twice.

Kluber allowed five runs (three earned), five hits and two walks in 2 1/3 innings in which he struck out three. The righthander departed with a run home, the bases loaded and one out in the third and was replaced by Nick Nelson, who wound up allowing a pair of bases-loaded doubles in his outing.

Joey Wendle, the fir st batter he faced, doubled over leftfield Mike Tauchman's head to drive in two runs for a 5-4 lead. Nelson also allowed a three-run double to left-center by Brandon Lowe and an RBI single by Yandy Diaz in the fourth as the Rays went ahead 9-4.

Willy Adames homered off Lucas Luetge in the seventh and DJ LeMahieu homered in the eighth.

Giancarlo Stanton had a two-out, two-run single and Aaron Hicks hit a two-run homer off Rich Hill in the top of the third as the Yankees gave Kluber a 4-2 lead. That was the lone bad frame for the 41-year-old curveball specialist, who allowed four runs and four hits with seven strikeouts in six innings. Hill retired the first eight batters he faced and the final 10.

The Rays gave him the lead in the second, aided by LeMahieu's error. Kluber struck out Lowe looking at a 91-mph fastball to start the inning and Diaz chopped one to third. LeMahieu, switched to third from second a little over an hour before the game as Gio Urshela was placed on the COVID-19 injured list because of side effects from vaccination (by rule, he can return as soon as a day later or whenever he feels ready to play), fielded the ball cleanly, but his throw pulled first baseman Jay Bruce off the bag.

Wendle followed with a sharp grounder that squirted past a sliding Tyler Wade for a single that put runners at the corners. Swinging at a first-pitch cutter, Adames skied one off the top of the wall in right-center to make it 1-0. Brett Phillips’ sacrifice fly to center made it 2-0.

The Yankees came right back with four runs, all coming with two outs.

Wade reached on an infield single, LeMahieu stung a ground-rule double to center and Stanton smacked a 70-mph curveball through the vacated right side of the infield for a two-run single that tied it at 2-2.

Hicks, in a 2-for-21 start to his season, crushed a 1-and-2, 88-mph fastball to leftfield for his first homer of the year and a 4-2 lead.

But Kluber could not hold it. Or get out of the third inning, for that matter.

After Gleyber Torres failed to hold on to a foul ball hit by Yoshi Tsutsugo — a lengthy sprint took him into the visitor’s bullpen deep in foul ground — Tsutsugo singled to set the stage for a dreadful Yankees inning and a rough day overall.