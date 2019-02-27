TODAY'S PAPER
24° Good Evening
SEARCH
24° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees' Danny Farquhar moving closer toward appearing in a game again

Yankees reliever Danny Farquhar throws a bullpen session

Yankees reliever Danny Farquhar throws a bullpen session during spring training on Feb. 15, 2019. Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

LAKELAND, Fla. – Danny Farquhar’s return to a mound in a game gets closer still.

It even, maybe, has a specific date.

The Yankees righthander, trying to return to the big leagues after suffering a brain hemorrhage, the result of a ruptured aneurysm, last April 20 during a relief outing with the White Sox, struck out three and allowed a homer in 1 2/3 innings of a simulated game Wednesday morning.

“I’m ready for a real game,” the 32-year-old righthander said after the session at Steinbrenner Field. “I saw my name on the board for Saturday and I was freaking out this morning when I saw it. I’m excited.”

The Yankees, who signed Farquhar to a minor-league deal in January, play the Pirates on Saturday afternoon in Bradenton. It should be noted that teams typically bring more pitchers to a spring game than will be needed so it’s not guaranteed Farquhar will pitch. Regardless, if it’s not Saturday, it assuredly will be soon after.

“The way he’s throwing the ball,” said Aaron Boone, who watched the sim game, “he seems ready to go.”

When at first…

Greg Bird and Luke Voit, competing for the starting job at first base, each had good days. Bird, the DH, went 1-for-2, hitting an opposite-field home run to left off righty Michael Fulmer in the first, which improved him to 3-for-5 this spring. Voit (0-for-1 with a walk), who made defense a priority in the offseason and in the spring, made a nice scoop on a relay throw in the first.

“Just back to where I need to be, using my legs to hit,” Bird said of his early success. “Ride your legs out. That controls my swing. Less is more.”

No chance

RHP Chance Adams, who even when he was having success in the minors garnered more skepticism than not from opposing team talent evaluators, started Wednesday and allowed five runs and four hits in one-third of an inning.
“Little trouble finishing guys with two strikes,” Boone said. “Not as bad as the line but still some work to go.”

With David Lennon

Newsday

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs on For Isles, Tavares' return is about getting 2 points
Dave Gettleman, general manager for the Giants, speaking Gettleman: Tanking doesn't work in the NFL or the NBA
Giants general manager Dave Gettleman at the NFL Glauber: Franchise QB pick would define Giants' GM
The Islanders' practice ice at Northwell Health Ice Trotz scraps Isles practice, stresses mental focus
Giants head coach Pat Shurmur speaks at the Shurmur 'fully expects' Manning back as Giants QB
Mitchell Robinson puts up 17 points and grabs Highlights: Knicks 108, Magic 103