LAKELAND, Fla. — Danny Farquhar’s return to a mound in a game gets closer still.

It even, maybe, has a specific date.

The Yankees righthander, trying to return to the big leagues after suffering a brain hemorrhage, the result of a ruptured aneurysm, last April 20 during a relief outing with the White Sox, struck out three and allowed a homer in 1 2/3 innings of a simulated game Wednesday morning.

“I’m ready for a real game,” the 32-year-old righthander said after the session at Steinbrenner Field. “I saw my name on the board for Saturday and I was freaking out this morning when I saw it. I’m excited.”

The Yankees, who signed Farquhar to a minor-league deal in January, play the Pirates on Saturday in Bradenton. It should be noted that teams typically bring more pitchers to a spring training game than will be needed so it’s not guaranteed Farquhar will pitch. Regardless, if it’s not Saturday, it assuredly will be soon after.

After watching the simulated game, manager Aaron Boone said of

Farquhar, “The way he’s throwing the ball,he seems ready to go.”

WHEN AT FIRST…

Greg Bird and Luke Voit, competing for the starting job at first base, each had good days. Bird, the DH, went 1-for-2, hitting an opposite-field home run to left off Michael Fulmer in the first, which improved him to 3-for-5 this spring. Voit (0-for-1 with a walk), who made defense a priority in the offseason and in the spring, made a nice scoop on a relay throw in the first.

“Just back to where I need to be, using my legs to hit,” Bird said of his early success. “Ride your legs out. That controls my swing. Less is more.”

NO CHANCE

RHP Chance Adams, who even when he was having success in the minors garnered more skepticism than not from opposing team talent evaluators, started Wednesday and allowed five runs and four hits in one-third of an inning.

“Little trouble finishing guys with two strikes,” Boone said. “Not as bad as the line but still some work to go.”

With David Lennon