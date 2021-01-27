The Yankees on Wednesday found their less expensive replacement for Adam Ottavino. The team agreed to terms on a one-year, $1.75 -million deal with former Mets righthander Darren O’Day, a baseball source confirmed.

The contract for O’Day, 38, also has a player option for 2022 that includes a $700,000 buyout, so O’Day is guaranteed at least $2.45 million and could make as much as $4.9 million over two years.

The Yankees have not announced the pact – just as they have also not announced the deals for free agents DJ LeMahieu and Corey Kluber – because they need to clear room on their 40-man roster.

O’Day is a sidearming specialist who will replace Ottavino, who was traded to the Red Sox on Monday in a cost-cutting move because of his $9 million salary.

O’Day, who has held righthanded hitters to a .549 career OPS, started his career with the Angels in 2008. He pitched in four games with the Mets in 2009 before he was lost on waivers to the Rangers.

After spending the bulk of his career with the Orioles and making the All-Star team in 2015, O’Day spent the last two seasons with Atlanta. In 2020, he appeared in 19 games and was 4-0 with a 1.10 ERA.

The Yankees are attempting to improve their pitching staff while staying under the $210-million luxury tax threshold. They have signed Kluber, traded for former Pirates righthander Jameson Taillon, and with the signing of O’Day might be done in the arms department.

It seems increasingly unlikely that Masahiro Tanaka will return to the Bronx after finishing his seven-year contract. Tanaka is said to be considering an offer to pitch in Japan.

The signs are more promising for a reunion with outfielder Brett Gardner, who could come back on a one-year deal as the Yankees’ final major move of the offseason.